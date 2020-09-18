Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB to Resume Rounding Up Film Personalities in Drugs Probe on Monday

Sep 18, 2020 10:22 am (IST)

In the major drug expose in B-Town linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, key producers, directors, actors, actresses and other film personalities are likely to be called for questioning next week onwards. The sustained interrogation of siblings Rhea and Showik Chakraborty has revealed that around 20 such people were involved in the consumption and use of these drugs. The propensity to use curated marijuana buds, cocaine, MDMA and other synthetic tablets was commonplace in this drug circuit in B-Town.

While several names have already been bandied about, the questioning of these 20 people is likely to begin from Monday onwards, enlarging the scope of the investigation which is now essentially a high-profile drug case under the auspices of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

