Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: NCB to Resume Rounding Up Film Personalities in Drugs Probe on Monday

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning on Wednesday. However, their questioning was called off after one of the team members of SIT tested positive for coronavirus. Shruti and Jaya were to be questioned about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested last Tuesday, and if they were aware of this.
Taking a jibe at BJP MP Jaya Prada, Congress politician and actress Nagma said that the Bollywood drug story is a diversion from Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
In the major drug expose in B-Town linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, key producers, directors, actors, actresses and other film personalities are likely to be called for questioning next week onwards. The sustained interrogation of siblings Rhea and Showik Chakraborty has revealed that around 20 such people were involved in the consumption and use of these drugs. The propensity to use curated marijuana buds, cocaine, MDMA and other synthetic tablets was commonplace in this drug circuit in B-Town.
While several names have already been bandied about, the questioning of these 20 people is likely to begin from Monday onwards, enlarging the scope of the investigation which is now essentially a high-profile drug case under the auspices of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which went to Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has returned to Delhi and will hold a meeting next week with the AIIMS forensic team, sources said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has responded to actress Rakul Preet's plea, after her name had cropped up in the drug case linked to Sushant's death. Rakul has highlighted media reports against her after Rhea Chakraborty named her in the drug related case before the Narcotics Control Bureau. The single judge bench said, "There has to be some restraint. Media gets to know info even before the officers themselves. Reputations are getting tarnished."
In the ongoing probe into the death of the actor, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday said that there was "no breach" on the part of Dr RN Cooper hospital and the Mumbai police in allowing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakrabarty inside the mortuary of the hospital. The SHRC said that based on the details of the waiting area, all the protocols were duly followed. The matter, therefore, has been disposed off.
