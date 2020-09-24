Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta Set to Appear Before NCB





A senior NCB official related to the probe told IANS, "Summons have been issued to Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Rakul for questioning." Besides four Bollywood actors, the NCB has also summoned fashion designer Simone for questioning. Rakul, Simone and Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi have been called in by the NCB for interrogation on Thursday.

Deepika, along with her manager Karishma Prakash, has been called for questioning on September 25 and Sara and Shradhha have been called on September 26.



The development comes in the wake of the investigation into a drug-related case linked to the death of Sushant, who was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra flat. Besides the NCB, the CBI and the ED are also probing the death case of Sushant.



Sara is the daughter of noted actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, while Shradhha is the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. Deepika is the daughter of the badminton icon Prakash Padukone and is married to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.