Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's Bail Hearing Today

Rhea was first arrested by the NCB on September 9. Her bail plea was rejected at that time by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai and she was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days along with Showik and Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. All four are charged under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Their judicial custody was extended till October 6 on September 22.
While first rejecting Showik Chakraborty's bail plea in Sushant Singh Rajput case on September 11, the court had argued that he is likely to tamper with evidence collected in the case if let out.
Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's bail had been denied earlier on September 11 on the basis that they could 'alert' those named in their statement to the NCB. Now, they have applied for bail again after their judicial custody was extended till Oct 6 on Tuesday.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta had started a campaign in memory of her late brother in which she asked fans to dedicate messages to the actor with hashtag 'Message4SSR'. The family has received over 3 lakh audio and video messages from his admirers.
Received more than 3 lakhs heartwarming messages. I cried reading, listening and watching them. I cannot even fathom the kind of love and legacy he has left behind. He has left us an extended family in every SSRian. Thanks for all the support. Know that God and Bhai are with us every step of the way. 🙏❤️
In the NDPS case against them, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty filed a bail plea in Bombay High Court on Tuesday after their judicial custody was extended by 14 days till October 6. Their bail will come up for hearing today.
"Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed bail applications in the NDPS case before the Bombay High Court. It will come up for hearing on 23rd September. Details of the applications will be shared after the hearing", states Satish Maneshinde, lawyer of the siblings #rheaarrested #rheachakraborty #showikchakraborty #bollywood #bollywoodactor #bollywoodactress #bollywoodceleb #bollywoodcelebrity #bollywoodnews #bollywoodmovie #newbollywoodmovie #etimes #entertainmenttimes
Rhea and Showik Chakraborty
The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people in connection with its probe linked to the case of the actor’s death. Sushant (34) was found dead at his home in suburban Bandra on June 14.
