Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's Bail Hearing Today

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput case live coverage: During the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) investigation into the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced. Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who have both been arrested by the NCB and placed in judicial custody till October 6, filed an application in the Bombay High Court seeking bail on Tuesday. Their lawyer Satish Maneshinde said the plea will come up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal.Rhea was first arrested by the NCB on September 9. Her bail plea was rejected at that time by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai and she was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days along with Showik and Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. All four are charged under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Their judicial custody was extended till October 6 on September 22.