Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's Bail Hearing Today

News18.com | September 23, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
Event Highlights

Sushant Singh Rajput case live coverage: During the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) investigation into the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced. Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who have both been arrested by the NCB and placed in judicial custody till October 6, filed an application in the Bombay High Court seeking bail on Tuesday. Their lawyer Satish Maneshinde said the plea will come up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal.

Rhea was first arrested by the NCB on September 9. Her bail plea was rejected at that time by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai and she was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days along with Showik and Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. All four are charged under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Their judicial custody was extended till October 6 on September 22.
Sep 23, 2020 10:36 am (IST)

KWAN Talent Management is under NCB radar in the ongoing drugs probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The firm's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was questioned for close to six hours on Tuesday and will be summoned again on Wednesday.

Sep 23, 2020 10:31 am (IST)

While first rejecting Showik Chakraborty's bail plea in Sushant Singh Rajput case on September 11, the court had argued that he is likely to tamper with evidence collected in the case if let out. 

Sep 23, 2020 10:27 am (IST)

Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's bail had been denied earlier on September 11 on the basis that they could 'alert' those named in their statement to the NCB. Now, they have applied for bail again after their judicial custody was extended till Oct 6 on Tuesday.

Sep 23, 2020 10:19 am (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta had started a campaign in memory of her late brother in which she asked fans to dedicate messages to the actor with hashtag 'Message4SSR'. The family has received over 3 lakh audio and video messages from his admirers.

Sep 23, 2020 9:44 am (IST)

The NCB has widened its drugs probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The anti-drug agency is said to summon Bollywood actresses for questioning soon while it continues to grill suspects and make arrests in Mumbai.  

Sep 23, 2020 9:37 am (IST)

In the NDPS case against them, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty filed a bail plea in Bombay High Court on Tuesday after their judicial custody was extended by 14 days till October 6. Their bail will come up for hearing today. 

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's Bail Hearing Today
Rhea and Showik Chakraborty

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people in connection with its probe linked to the case of the actor’s death. Sushant (34) was found dead at his home in suburban Bandra on June 14.

