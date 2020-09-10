Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Order on Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's Bail Plea Tomorrow

Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE Updates | The Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday reserved till Friday its order on the bail application moved by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. The special court heard the bail plea of Rhea and her brother Showik on Thursday. The bail orders of co-accused and alleged drug peddlers, Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra will also be pronounced on Friday.
After her bail plea was rejected yesterday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed that a special court in Mumbai will hear Rhea and Showik's bail plea on Thursday. Rhea, who was sent into 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday, was brought to Byculla jail women's facility by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Wednesday morning. She will be in custody there till September 22.
Sep 10, 2020 8:28 pm (IST)
Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video of the late actor feeding a child, and the picture trended all through Thursday on social media. In the clip Shweta shared on Instagram, Sushant is seen dressed in his "Sonchiriya" costume and feeding an underprivileged child with his hands.
"A Beautiful Caring Heart! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Shweta captioned the clip, which currently has 418K views on the photo-sharing website.
Kushal Zaveri, television director and friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has criticised anchor-actress Shibani Dandekar, saying she needs to check facts before commenting on actress Ankita Lokhande. Kushal came in support of Ankita after Shibani called her a "princess of patriarchy".
Actor Sumeet Vyas condemned the sensationalisation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and said that people should not try to solve it on social media.
Sep 10, 2020 6:42 pm (IST)
An unfortunate and melodramatic representation of an ongoing CBI investigation. With their narrative it looks like we don't need no judiciary or investigating agencies in India. Between news channel's and WhatsApp groups most cases can be resolved.#patheticpic.twitter.com/TrnJ5ebreH
All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don’t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away: Kangana Ranaut.
The BJP is using #SushantSinghRajput's death as a major political trump card for the upcoming Bihar elections. Rhea Chakraborty is being persecuted on different charges without proof. They are trying to portray that only BJP can deliver justice to Biharis: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pic.twitter.com/oBdxQjFzPm
A Special Judge heard Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea in the presence of her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande and NCB's investigation officer Kiran Babu. The court has reserved its decision for Friday.
The orders on Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's bail plea will be pronounced tomorrow. The bail orders of co-accused and alleged drug peddlers, Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra will also be pronounced tomorrow.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which registered a case of money laundering in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is soon likely to register another case on the basis of the findings of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NCB has arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sushant's personal staff Dipesh Sawant on the charges of procuring drugs. The ED had registered a case of money laundering on July 31 on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh.
Shibani Dandekar has come down heavily on Ankita Lokhande after the latter slammed Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly allowing Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs "when she very well knew about his mental state".
Rhea's close friend, actress Shibani Dandekar, has slammed the disparity in treatment of the two by sharing a picture wherein Rhea is being hounded by the press, whereas Kangana is guarded by a posse of elite commandos of the CRPF.
Bail hearing for Rhea and Showik Chakraborty, Zaid Vilatra, Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant to begin at 11am, court room number 43 of Sessions Court in Mumbai.
Sep 10, 2020 10:10 am (IST)
Ankita Lokhande has said that on one hand, Rhea Chakraborty was coordinating with Sushant Singh Rajput's doctors regarding his health issues, but on the other hand, she was "coordinating drug logistics for him".
Actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by the NCB in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on Wednesday moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai. This is her second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. In the fresh plea, filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the 28-year-old actress claimed to be "innocent". "She has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case," said the plea. The court will hear the bail application on Thursday.
Rhea and her brother had approached the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for bail as their pleas were rejected by the Magistrate court on Wednesday. In a fresh plea, filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the 28-year-old actress claimed to be "innocent". "She has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case," said the plea. Thursday's decision came after the Special Judge heard the bail plea in the presence of Maneshinde, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande and NCB's investigation officer Kiran Babu.
Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty's judicial custody has been extended. Along with him, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Samuel Miranda and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai sessions court. They had all applied for bail but the matter was adjourned till Thursday.
Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In an anti-climax of sorts, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her, but later declined to take her into its own custody and instead sought 14-day judicial custody, which was granted. The NCB made the sensational arrest as part of its probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, capping three days of tough grilling and intense speculation.