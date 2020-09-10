Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Order on Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's Bail Plea Tomorrow

Sep 10, 2020 8:28 pm (IST)

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video of the late actor feeding a child, and the picture trended all through Thursday on social media. In the clip Shweta shared on Instagram, Sushant is seen dressed in his "Sonchiriya" costume and feeding an underprivileged child with his hands.

"A Beautiful Caring Heart! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Shweta captioned the clip, which currently has 418K views on the photo-sharing website.