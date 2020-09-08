Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty to be Questioned Again by CBI Tomorrow

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty



The complaint has been filed on the basis of WhatsApp exchanges between the actor and his sister, as the complaint said Sushant was shown as an Out Patient Department patient at the RML hospital when he was actually in Mumbai on June 8. As per the chats, three medicines were prescribed for Sushant.



"I say that it is also surprising that Dr Tarun Kumar being a cardiologist sought first to prescribe a person he didn't not know and had never met with psychotropic substances. I say that the deceased died merely 5 days after he obtained the said prescription wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka and the said Dr Kumar," the document read.



"Given the death of the deceased and the investigation surrounding the circumstances of his death, it is imperative that the action of Priyanka Singh and said Dr Kumar and other known and unknown persons who conspired to prescribe the deceased, such controlled substance ought to be investigated well," the complaint added.



Rhea stated that it is imperative that the actions of Priyanka and others be investigated and that "it be determined as to how they came to provide to the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription".



On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drugs-related allegations emerged in the death case.



Rhea Chakraborty was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too. Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana. It is claimed that Miranda told NCB investigators that he used to procure bud or curated marijuana for the late actor's household.



A total of eight people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to this probe while two were arrested by it when the investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. When the probe in the case began, the agency had arrested two men, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora, for alleged drug peddling and officials have claimed that through them they reached Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar who are allegedly linked to this drugs case as they were in touch with Miranda.