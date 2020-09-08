Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty to be Questioned Again by CBI Tomorrow

"Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person," revealed her lawyer on Monday.
ANI quoted Vikas Singh as saying: "I've been given a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty in Bandra Police station. It's effort to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai Police in this matter when SC said complaints with regard to death of Sushant Singh Rajput will be investigated by CBI."
He also said: "So this is clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter."
He added: "If Bandra Police accepts the complaint, it'll be a violation of the order of Supreme Court and hence a contempt of the court. If Bandra Police proceeds with it, we will take the matter to Supreme Court under contempt of court."
I've been given a complaint filed by #RheaChakraborty in Bandra Police station. It's effort to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai Police in this matter when SC said complaints with regard to death of #SushantSinghRajput will be investigated by CBI: Vikas Singh, Sushant's father's lawyer pic.twitter.com/oNVBU7AKSj— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020
As per sources, CBI is all set to quiz one of SSR’s lawyer with whom the actor had got in touch with after Disha Salian’s death. Sushant had texted this lawyer as his name was being linked to Disha’s death by some sections of the media. The CBI has also started looking into the circumstances that led to the death of Disha Salian.
In a significant order, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) at Esplanade Court has ordered that all remand applications in the cases related to the Sushant Singh Rajput matter be conducted only through video-conference, officials said. The order was issued on Sunday (Sep. 6) by in-Charge CMM Tejali T. Dande, citing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and also "past experience" pertaining to maintaining law and order in such high-profile cases with huge media interest.
"With immediate effect, any accused related to the 'Sushant Singh Rajput case' remand will be carried through video-conferencing only," said Acting CMM Dande's order, with a list of modalities to be adhered to.
Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, representing actress Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant case, welcomed the order, terming the behaviour of the media as "horrendous".
Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second consecutive day in connection with the ongoing probe into a possible drugs connection in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drugs-related allegations emerged in the death case.
Now, Rhea reaches Bandra police station to make her statements in illegal medicines case against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and others.
For the second consecutive day on Monday, Rhea Chakraborty underwent interrogation sessions at the hands of NCB officials and was confronted by other accused in the case, including her brother Showik Chakraborty.
"Rhea has been sent back to her home. She has been called back tomorrow, the interrogation will continue," said Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB in Mumbai.
#Alert - Rhea Chakraborty has been sent back to her home. She has been called back tomorrow, the interrogation will continue: Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB in Mumbai.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 7, 2020
Watch the special broadcast with @shreyadhoundial pic.twitter.com/GIJXRGBNJk
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was grilled for 8 hours on Monday by the Narcotics Control Bureau officials and allowed to leave in the evening for the second day, belying speculation that she would be arrested. She is expected to return for the third round of quizzing on Tuesday as the NCB officials continue their painstaking investigations to unravel the drugs angle in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rhea Chakraborty was mobbed by the media as she tried making her way into the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Sunday, despite being escorted by police personnel.
"Well it’s a welcome sign in view of the pandemic situation and the way the media is behaving. I’m told one accused in the NCB case has tested positive and manner in which they have been hounding the people concerned with SSR case is horrendous. Even If they are not charged with any case or serious offence , there is every chance of the persons concerned getting afflicted with coronavirus. Time the people concerned take note of it, " said Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde.
Kangana Ranaut, who has been very vocal in the justice for SSR campaign, has been in a war of words with Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut.
Now, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has also reacted in the matter. He said, "If someone says something wrong, if their thinking is wrong, we can object. But it's responsibility of state govt & those holding constitutional posts to protect their life & property. If it doesn't happen, we'll become a banana republic. There will be no rule of law. If you don't like someone's opinion then take legal action against them but it is the responsibility of those who have taken the oath of the constitution to protect them. I think what centre did is right."
After Kangana Ranaut's claims that 99% of Bollywood consumes drugs, actor Adhyayan Suman said that in his initial days he saw a few actors taking drugs at high-profile parties.
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, currently part of several investigations in Sushant Singh Rajput case, filed a complaint before Mumbai Police against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly prescribing medicines to Sushant which are prohibited under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
#NewsAlert | Rhea Chakraborty files complaint with Mumbai Police.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 7, 2020
Sushant’s sister gave him psychotropic drugs: Team Rhea.@shilparathnam with details.#RheaDrugsLink
Join the broadcast with @maryashakil. pic.twitter.com/UFafInOBn4
Reacting to Rhea Chakraborty's police complaint, Varun Singh, SSR's family lawyer, said,
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has issued a statement, confirming that the actress has filed a complaint against SSR's sister Priyanka. "Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person," said lawyer Maneshinde in the statement.
Rhea filed complaint against SSR's sister Priyanka for allegedly prescribing illegal drugs to him
Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly prescribing illegal drugs to him. In her complaint, Rhea stated that this was the reason for a fallout between her and Sushant on June 8 and an action should be taken against Priyanka under NDPS Act. Reacting to the same, Varun Singh, SSR's family lawyer, said, "Whether this is a coverup exercise should be looked into.This is a belated defense and it is nothing but an afterthought."
#Alert - SSR's family lawyer speaks exclusively to CNN-News18— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 7, 2020
Listen in
Join the broadcast with @AnchorAnandN. pic.twitter.com/Km26wSy9e3
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Gave Us Inkling of Drugs Penetration in Bollywood: NCB
The drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has given the NCB an "inkling" of the narcotics network and penetration in Bollywood, a senior officer of the federal agency said on Saturday. Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Deputy Director General of the south-west region, Mutha Ashok Jain, told reporters outside his office in the Ballard Estate area that the agency will take this probe to its "logical conclusion".
NCB arrested ninth person, Khar resident Anuj Keshwani, in the case on Sunday. Keshwani was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Kaizan Ibrahim, who was arrested on Friday. “During interrogation, Ebrahim confessed that he used to buy drugs from Keshwani,” said KPS Malhotra, deputy director of NCB. Keswani is being taken for medicals. He will later be produced in a local court by the NCB for custody.
The exercise was part of the CBI team's investigation in which it has summoned everybody who was present at Sushant Singh Rajput's home when his body was found on the morning of June 14.
Taapsee Pannu Hits Back at 'Gold Digger' Accusation Against Rhea Chakraborty
Taapsee Pannu is one of the celebrities to have spoken up in support of Rhea Chakraborty, hitting back at those who have been calling the latter a 'gold digger'. Rhea, who is battling money laundering accusations, among others, was given the tag by several netizens who believe the actress was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput for her own benefit. Taapsee wrote, "Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time."
Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time. https://t.co/EYPmTplu5Q— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 5, 2020
In the wake of a drug angle being investigated by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, actress Kangana Ranaut in a series of tweets had alleged that 99 percent of Bollywood is on drugs and claimed there are rumours about actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and a person named Vicky Kaushik, being cocaine addicts.
No Direct Link in Abetment to Suicide or Homicide Case Yet, Say CBI Sources
As a nation ponders what exactly led to Sushant Singh Rajput having been found dead on 14 June 2020, here are some startling revelations. Speaking exclusively to CNN-NEWS18, CBI sources tell us that a 'Medical Scene Recreation' was conducted at the late actor's Mount Blanc residence on Saturday. Accompanying the team was late Rajput's sister Meetu Singh. Neeraj the former cook of the actor and Siddharth Pithani, his flatmate and content creation manager, were asked to join the probe. The 3 were questioned about Rajput's behaviour before and after the 8th of June 2020. June 8 was when Rhea Chakrabarty moved out of Rajput's residence. Meetu Singh and the others were also questioned about the behaviour of SSR and the nature in which his body was found on June 14, 2020. The CBI is yet to find a concrete link between SSR death and the alleged suicide of his former manager Disha Salian.
Rhea Chakraborty has denied that she ever consumed drugs or smoked marijuana. She, however, admitted to having consumed alcohol and smoked cigarettes, an NCB source tells CNN-News18. Rhea has been questioned for about four hours so far on second day.
#BREAKING | Rhea Chakraborty questioned for 4 hours so far by NCB.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 7, 2020
Rhea jointly questioned with her brother Showik.@Herman_Gomes with more details.#RheaDrugsLink
Join the broadcast with @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/OjnxCYUuzi
Remembering her late brother, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared an emotional post on social media.
Rhea's joint questioning with brother Showik Chakraborty almost complete
Almost 4 hours now that Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai. Her joint questioning with brother Showik Chakraborty is almost complete. She will next be questioned along with Samuel Miranda and and Dipesh Sawant. An NCB source tells CNN-News18 that the agency is waiting for joint confrontation to end and "will take a call later" on Rhea's possible arrest.
Bollywood reacts to Rhea Chakraborty being mobbed at NCB office on Sunday
Actress Rhea Chakraborty was mobbed by the media as she tried making her way into the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Sunday, despite being escorted by police personnel. Several celebrities including Dia Mirza, Shibani Dandekar, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Anubhav Sinha called out the media behaviour, terming it as barbaric. "Media vultures. The press is behaving barbaric. Is there no one in authority that can stop this," Shibani Dandekar expressed her concern on Instagram Story. Actress Gauahar Khan was disgusted. "I haven't seen the worst of the criminals being treated like this even after being convicted! Let there be a trial! Absolutely disgusted with the way the media is treating her! #shame," she tweeted.
I haven’t seen the worst of the criminals being treated like this even after being convicted! Let there be a trial !!! Absolutely disgusted with the way the media is treating her ! #shame https://t.co/fpnxqd7IM7— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 6, 2020
Ankita Lokhande buys plants to help achieve Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfulfilled dream
After Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti requested his fans to help accomplish the late actor’s unfulfilled dreams, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was spotted purchasing plants. She said that she wants to help achieve Sushant’s dream of planting 1000 trees, and urged his fans to do their bit as well.
Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for about six hours on Sunday. She was asked 18 to 20 questions specifically, an NCB source indicated to CNN-News18. She denied that she ever consumed drugs. She reportedly confessed to have procured drugs via Dipesh Sawant but said it was for SSR and his friends.
Rhea was questioned for 6 hours yesterday. She was asked 18 to 20 questions specifically. She has denied that she ever consumed drugs. She confessed to have procured drugs via Dipesh but said it was for SSR & his friends: Sources.@Herman_Gomes shares details with @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/ieRFza9HXy— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 7, 2020
AIIMS Forensic Board conducts viscera test in SSR case
AIIMS Forensic Board has conducted viscera test in Sushant Singh Rajput case to check for a possible poisoning or a drug angle. The result is expected to come out in about 10 days. The next medical board discussion is on 17th of September. AIIMS forensic team had reconstructed the crime scene at Sushant's residence on Saturday. The CBI officials, probing the case, also accompanied the AIIMS forensic team.
#NewsAlert – AIIMS Forensic Board conducts viscera test in SSR case to check for poisoning.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 7, 2020
Result of viscera to come within ten days. @Runjhunsharmas shares more details with @AnushaSoni23.#JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/fAevynaBqk
Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, says Rhea's father on Showik's arrest
Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty Saturday issued a statement in which he expressed his dejection at the arrest of his son, Showik. Rhea’s brother was arrested on Friday in Mumbai. Indrajit, Lt Col (retd), said, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind."
Shatrughan Sinha asks Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans if the late actor would be pleased with the treatment meted out to Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was mobbed by the media when she arrived for questioning at the Narcotics Control Bureau. Following this, many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the actress. Shatrughan Sinha, in an interview with a news portal, asked Sushant’s fans if this is the kind of treatment the late actor would have wanted for Rhea. He reportedly added that the law should be allowed to take its own course.
A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff member Dipesh Sawant in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till September 9 in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor's death. Sawant was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday. He was produced before a local court which remanded him in the NCB's custody further probe into the matter. According to the NCB, it has so far arrested seven persons, including Showik Chakraborty (24), the brother of main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, Sawant and alleged drug dealer Zaid Vilatra in this "ongoing investigation"
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty
The complaint has been filed on the basis of WhatsApp exchanges between the actor and his sister, as the complaint said Sushant was shown as an Out Patient Department patient at the RML hospital when he was actually in Mumbai on June 8. As per the chats, three medicines were prescribed for Sushant.
"I say that it is also surprising that Dr Tarun Kumar being a cardiologist sought first to prescribe a person he didn't not know and had never met with psychotropic substances. I say that the deceased died merely 5 days after he obtained the said prescription wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka and the said Dr Kumar," the document read.
"Given the death of the deceased and the investigation surrounding the circumstances of his death, it is imperative that the action of Priyanka Singh and said Dr Kumar and other known and unknown persons who conspired to prescribe the deceased, such controlled substance ought to be investigated well," the complaint added.
Rhea stated that it is imperative that the actions of Priyanka and others be investigated and that "it be determined as to how they came to provide to the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription".
On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drugs-related allegations emerged in the death case.
Rhea Chakraborty was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too. Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana. It is claimed that Miranda told NCB investigators that he used to procure bud or curated marijuana for the late actor's household.
A total of eight people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to this probe while two were arrested by it when the investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. When the probe in the case began, the agency had arrested two men, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora, for alleged drug peddling and officials have claimed that through them they reached Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar who are allegedly linked to this drugs case as they were in touch with Miranda.
