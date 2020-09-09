Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea, Showik Chakraborty's Bail Plea to be Heard Tomorrow

Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE Updates | Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was sent into 14-day judicial custody late on Tuesday night, was brought to Byculla jail women's facility by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Wednesday morning. She will be in custody there till September 22. Also, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty's judicial custody has been extended. Along with him, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Samuel Miranda and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar are sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai sessions court. After Rhea's bail plea was rejected yesterday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed a special court in Mumbai will hear Rhea and Showik's bail plea tomorrow.
Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In an anti-climax of sorts, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Chakraborty, but later declined to take her into its own custody and instead sought 14-day judicial custody, which was granted. The NCB made the sensational arrest as part of its probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, capping three days of tough grilling and intense speculation.
Sep 9, 2020 8:51 pm (IST)
Upcoming Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh, who says she worked out in the same gym with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for almost four years, recalls the latter as a shy and lighthearted person. Payal also raises doubts over the theory that Sushant had committed suicide.
"I have seen his prescription on TV, the kind of medicines he was having. These are basic medicines given for panic and anxiety attacks. A person having panic attacks goes through a fear of death. I can say this from personal experience because I have battled this condition. How can a person having fear of death commit suicide? His death is still a mystery to me," Payal told IANS.
Sep 9, 2020 8:50 pm (IST)
High-voltage drama was witnessed here on Wednesday when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulldozers razed to the ground the 'illegal office' of Kangana Ranaut while she was airborne from Chandigarh to Mumbai. The ravaged office - which resembled a war-zone within two hours - triggered a furious Twitter war led by the actress, and ignited a fresh political row in the state. Moving swiftly, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui approached the Bombay High Court where a division bench comprising Justice S. J. Kathawalla and Justice R. I. Chagla stayed the demolition and kept the matter for further hearing on Thursday.
In his forceful plea, Siddiqui challenged the BMC action terming it as "illegal, arbitrary, malafide, without application of mind, unreasonable, improper and violating principles of natural justice," and that there were no illegalities in the office that was virtually torn apart by the civic demolition squad.
Sep 9, 2020 7:07 pm (IST)
Actress Rhea Chakraborty has claimed in her bail application that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions during custody. A day after Rhea's arrest by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB), it has been revealed that a special court here will hear the bail applications of the actress and her brother Showik on September 10.
Rhea, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, was arrested on Tuesday by the NCB after being has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.
In the 20-page bail application, Rhea has stated that she is "innocent and has not committed any crime whatsoever. The applicant has been falsely implicated in the present case".
Sep 9, 2020 6:30 pm (IST)
Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi believes a person is innocent until proven guilty. Hence, he has offered to work with actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Central Bureau.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea, but later declined to take her into custody and instead sought 14-day judicial custody, which was granted. The actress has been arrested as part of the investigations into her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Following the arrest, Nikhil, who has co-produced films like Veere Di Wedding and Dabangg 3, tweeted: "#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea."
#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea
--Rhea Chakraborty was sent to judicial custody and lodged at Byculla Jail, Mumbai on 09.09.2020 for 14 days till 22.09.2020.
--Anuj Keshwani was produced before Hon’ble court and court granted NCB custody till 14.09.2020.
-- Zaid Vilatra, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Mirinda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty were produced before Hon’ble court and court granted 14 days judicial custody till 23.09.2020. They all applied bail and matter was taken on board and further adjourned for tomorrow.
Sep 9, 2020 4:27 pm (IST)
Citing a number of issues that have gained prominence in the wake of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, actress Raveena Tandon shared her disappointment on Twitter writing "Justice for SSR shouldn't be diluted".
Crushing,Demolishing,Mayhem.Sad Sad.All thats happening.Two women,Two sides,are they being used as pawns to vent out dirty political vendettas?Murder,Nepotism,Suicide,Family Grief,MentalHealth,Mafia,Vendetta,Cops,Journalism,Politics,Drugs,Films.#JusticeForSSR shouldn’t be diluted
Bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik fixed for hearing on 10th Sept 2020 in special court Mumbai, advocate Satish Maneshinde informed.
Sep 9, 2020 3:01 pm (IST)
As per latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's bail applications will be heard in the Mumbai sessions court tomorrow.
Sep 9, 2020 2:27 pm (IST)
Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty's judicial custody has been extended. Along with him, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Samuel Miranda and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar are sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai sessions court.
Sep 9, 2020 2:23 pm (IST)
Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Sushant Singh Rajput, has reacted to Bollywood celebrities who have extended support for actress Rhea Chakraborty. The late actor's girlfriend Rhea was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case as part of the probe into Sushant's death. Several filmstars including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anurag Kashyap and Hansal Mehta, besides stars from the South such as Lakshmi Manchu, among many others lent support to Rhea. Many of them posted the "Let's smash patriarchy" lines that were printed on her T-shirt as she arrived at the NCB office on Tuesday. The caption on her T-shirt read: "Roses are red, violets are blue, Let's smash patriarchy, Me and you." Shweta altered the lines and posted for her brother: "Roses are read, violets are blue, let's stand for the right, me and you," it read. She captioned the post: "#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput."
While the past few days have seen a new low for several media channels as well as the paparazzi, social media has not been far behind in adding fuel to what many are now referring to as the witch hunt…
Sep 9, 2020 1:43 pm (IST)
A one-year-old tweet by actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, as part of the probe into the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has gone viral on social media. Rhea's posted the tweet, about an Indian girl jailed for narcotics trafficking, in November 2019. "Just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl.... who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking (sic)," Rhea had written. Social media users were quick to find a link between the old tweet and Rhea's current reality.
Sep 9, 2020 1:21 pm (IST)
Till date, the NCB interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for six hours on Sunday, for eight hours on Monday and again for around five hours on Tuesday before placing her under arrest. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said earlier that Rhea has not approached any court seeking anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police, now with the CBI, ED and NCB.
Anurag Kashyap has shared screenshots of his conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput's manager on May 22 and June 14.
Sep 9, 2020 12:43 pm (IST)
Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik along with others, who were in NCB's custody since the past few days, will be presented in the court today. They were said to be in the custody till today. However, before the court proceeding, Showik and Samuel were taken to the hospital for medical test.
Sep 9, 2020 12:25 pm (IST)
In its six-page NCB remand application, Rhea Chakraborty was described as "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" who "used to manage finances for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Raput" -- without any mention if she herself consumed drugs.
Rhea Chakraborty's close friend, actress Shibani Dandekar has taken a jibe at Ankita Lokhande for
Sep 9, 2020 11:56 am (IST)
Hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, SSR's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a post on her Instagram that read "you create your own fate by your actions; that's Karma." Now, Rhea's close friend, actress Shibani Dandekar has taken a jibe at Ankita for "knowing a lot about fate and Karma." Shibani, who earlier came out in support of Rhea and her family, shared the screenshot of a tweet, which read "Nothing is worse than watching the princesses of patriarchy in the media- who have enjoyed the maximum benefits that women previously have fought for & won- vilify a young woman, celebrate her shameful arrest on flimsiest grounds only because misogyny gets them TRPs & attention."
The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines.
Sep 9, 2020 11:18 am (IST)
Anurag Kashyap shared screenshots of his WhatsApp chat that he had with Sushant Singh Rajput's manager on June 14, after the actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai.
Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th . It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family . As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want .. pic.twitter.com/AdfJzcdh9M
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. In a series of tweets, Kashyap slammed those questioning the silence of Bollywood celebrities over Sushant singh Rajput's death and said that the film industry 'knows better' about SSR and has been quite so far out of respect for him. He also shared some screenshots of his chats with the late actor's manager.
And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him . And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it’s gone too far. Republic doesn’t inform our opinion.
Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput found its echo on Twitter with several people in the Hindi film industry decrying the “witch hunt” and “trial by media” but some others speaking of karma and the consequences of wrongdoing. After actress' arrest last night several Bollywood bigwigs took to social media to support her with the hashtag #JusticeForRhea.
Sep 9, 2020 10:43 am (IST)
After spending the night at the NCB office, Rhea Chakraborty has been taken to Byculla jail women's facility. For more details about what is likely to happen today, watch this report.
Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was sent into 14-day judicial custody late on Tuesday night, has been brought to Byculla jail women's facility by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials. She will be in custody there till September 22. As of now, the official formalities are underway, post which the actress is expected to be taken to the court. Reportedly, after Rhea's bail plea was rejected yesterday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde will apply for bail in a higher court today again.
Sep 9, 2020 10:29 am (IST)
Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau last night has been brought to Byculla jail by NCB officials.
Sep 9, 2020 10:26 am (IST)
Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty being taken from Narcotics Control Bureau office by officials.
NCB Deputy Director M.A. Jain on Tuesday said that whatever information she has given to the NCB was "sufficient for the arrest", and she was produced in a video-conference before the Esplanade Court Magistrate late on Tuesday evening.
Rhea -- who has all along maintained she is innocent -- was quickly whisked off for a mandatory medical test at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's LTMG Sion Hospital, and came back to the NCB office for the court hearing. In its six-page NCB remand application, Rhea was described as "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" who "used to manage finances for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Raput" -- without any mention if she herself consumed drugs. Late on Tuesday night, a Mumbai Magistrate sent her to 14 days judicial custody, after which Rhea's lawyers moved the same court for bail, which was declined.
Since a woman cannot be taken to a regular jail at night, Rhea had spent the night in the NCB's lockup while her legal team plans the next move, including applying for bail in a higher court.
In a scathing statement targeting the family of Sushant, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde termed it as a "travesty of justice".
"Three Central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the case of five leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs," Maneshinde said.
A day before her much-anticipated arrest, Rhea even took time out -- at the height of the NCB interrrogation sessions -- to hit back at the late actor's family by lodging a police complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital in New Delhi and others, alleging forged medical prescriptions.
A Mumbai Police official spokesperson said that the complaint has been lodged with Bandra Police under various sections of Indian Penal Code and NDPS Act, and in line with the Supreme Court orders, the case has been transferred to the CBI for investigations.
The NCB had earlier said that with these arrests, it hopes to "uproot the drugs citadel in Bollywood and Mumbai" amid talk of several more Bollywood personalities coming into the agency's radar.
Earlier, Rhea was grilled multiple times by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She was also questioned by the Mumbai Police earlier. She has now finally been arrested by the NCB, nearly 11 weeks after Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.
Displaying confidence in her gait post-arrest, Rhea appeared calm and composed as she stepped out of the NCB office to proceed for her medical and subsequent legal formalities. Till date, the NCB interrogated Rhea for six hours on Sunday, for eight hours on Monday and again for around five hours on Tuesday before placing her under arrest. Maneshinde said earlier that Rhea has not approached any court seeking anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police, now with the CBI, ED and NCB.