Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Leaves After Long Questioning

Aug 30, 2020 8:55 pm (IST)

Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya - whose name figured in WhatsApp chats of actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to join the probe in the alleged drugs and money laundering angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. Though he declined to speak with the media in Mumbai, at Panaji, he said that he had no connection with the case and was being framed.

"I did not know Sushant personally, nor had ever met him. I had met her (Rhea) in 2017... I have no connection whatsoever in the Sushant case," he said.

The owner of Hotel Tamarind and Cafe Cotinga in Goa, Arya will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday morning.