Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Leaves After Long Questioning

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of her boyfriend and film star Sushant Singh Rajput, was questioned for seven hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Mumbai on Saturday. She was summoned again for a third round of questioning on Sunday.
A vehicle carrying Chakraborty (28) reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 11 am. She was escorted by a police van. Her brother Showik Chakraborty accompanied her. The CBI team had requested the city police to provide security to her, the police official said.
Aug 30, 2020 8:55 pm (IST)
Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya - whose name figured in WhatsApp chats of actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to join the probe in the alleged drugs and money laundering angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. Though he declined to speak with the media in Mumbai, at Panaji, he said that he had no connection with the case and was being framed.
"I did not know Sushant personally, nor had ever met him. I had met her (Rhea) in 2017... I have no connection whatsoever in the Sushant case," he said.
The owner of Hotel Tamarind and Cafe Cotinga in Goa, Arya will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday morning.
Aug 30, 2020 8:50 pm (IST)
If reports are to be believed then actress Rhea Chakraborty has been called for questioning by the CBI one more time tomorrow. This will be her 4th appearance before the agency in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Aug 30, 2020 7:40 pm (IST)
Kangana Ranaut, who has been quite vocal in the justice for Sushant Singh Rajput campaign, has tweeted: I was also called bipolar, a sexual predator, I was sl*t shamed, they isolated and banned me, eventually entire media banned me n my films as well, and mafia openly declared my tragic end, and all this happened in full public glare, no one said anything #IAmSushant.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh will appear before the CBI on Monday. She will be quizzed about the actor's ties with his family and what exactly happened in the lead up to his death on June 14.
Aug 30, 2020 5:53 pm (IST)
Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi is also present at the DRDO Guest House in Kalini, Santacruz alongside Rhea and Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda and others.
Aug 30, 2020 5:42 pm (IST)
Hotelier Gaurav Arya will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for his alleged link in the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Later, he will also appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai.
Aug 30, 2020 5:35 pm (IST)
As per CBI sources, when Rhea Chakraborty was confronted with straight forward questions by a lady officer, the former got into a heated argument with her.
Meetu Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi's chats accessed by CNNNews18 reveal the names of prescribed medications to the late Bollywood actor for his alleged mental health treatment.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to post a picture of a person in prayer and said that she had faith in God that her brother will get justice.
Aug 30, 2020 3:18 pm (IST)
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti claims in his blog post that the accused seems to have taken all his old mobile phones, laptops and other devices with them after they left his home on June 8. He hinted at Rhea Chakraborty.
Aug 30, 2020 3:01 pm (IST)
Without taking any names in his blog post, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti has pointed out how "mental health is being used by the accused as a cover up for a crime."
Aug 30, 2020 2:37 pm (IST)
Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff-- Neeraj Singh, Siddharth Pithani, Rajat Mewati, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Keshav-- are also being grilled by the CBI alongside Rhea and Showik Chakraborty in the actor's death case.
Aug 30, 2020 2:34 pm (IST)
As per sources, Rhea Chakraborty will be grilled by the CBI about the expenses she made with Sushant Singh Rajput's credit card and the alleged medical treatment of the actor for mental health.
Aug 30, 2020 2:22 pm (IST)
Vishal Singh Kirti has spoken about Rhea Chakraborty's allegations against the Rajput family for not maintaining a good relationship with late Bollywood actor. He alleged that on the contrary, the conspirators behind Sushant's death blackmailed him until he succumbed to confinement and control and was distanced from his sisters and father.
Aug 30, 2020 2:04 pm (IST)
CBI has been on its toes since day one of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The agency has already visited the Cooper hospital twice for Sushant's autopsy report. The team has also visited Waterstone resort where Sushant had spent two months.
Aug 30, 2020 1:58 pm (IST)
Gaurav Arya, owner of The Tamarind Hotel in Anjuna, Goa, was questioned by media outside the Goa airport. He said, "I have never met Sushant Singh Rajput." Gaurav confessed to meeting Rhea Chakraborty in 2017.
CNNNews18 has accessed Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh's chats with the late actor's staff, indicating that the family was aware about his mental health condition. Meetu interacts with Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi asking her about his medication and prescription details in leaked WhatsApp chats.
Vishal Singh Kirti has clarified that Sushant Singh Rajput's father did not abandon him when he was young but instead shifted to Delhi with his sister Priyanka so that they could complete their eduction in the city. Rhea Chakraborty had alleged during interview that Sushant's relationship with his father was not good.
Aug 30, 2020 1:34 pm (IST)
Brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Kirti has written a lengthy blog post in which he slams Mumbai Police for going on record that the late actor searched 'painless death' in hours leading up to his death on June 14. He further claimed that CBI sources have revealed to news channels that Sushant was searching for properties in Kerala, Coorg and Himachal Pradesh before his reported time of death.
As per reports, Rhea Chakraborty has already been questioned by the CBI about details of Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged medical treatment for mental health. She has also been quizzed about their stay at Waterstone resort and the late actor's finances.
Gaurav Arya, owner of The Tamarind Hotel in Anjuna, Goa, has left for Mumbai to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before August 31. His leaked chats with Rhea Chakraborty led to a drugs angle emerging in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani arrived at the DRDO Guest House in Santacruz for questioning by the CBI on Sunday. He will have been quizzed continuously for 10 days today.
Gaurav Arya will be presenting himself before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for questioning. Rhea Chakraborty's chats with Gaurav were leaked earlier leading to probing of a drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Mumbai Police audit details of Sushant Singh Rajput's finances have revealed that his expenses over the last five years were on luxury items, properties, investment in mutual funds and Fixed Deposits (FDs). Additionally, Sushant's money was also spent on the Chakrabortys.
CBI has summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh for questioning on Monday. The late actor's other sisters and his father KK Singh will also be quizzed. Family members will be interrogated about the relationship they shared with Sushant.
Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav, manager Samual Miranda and accountant Rajat Mewati were already being quizzed by the CBI team since Saturday morning at the guest house.
On Friday, Chakraborty had been interrogated by the central agency for over 10 hours and allowed to return home under police escort as a large number of media personnel were present outside her building. On Saturday, she was quizzed for around seven hours. She had been earlier questioned by the Mumbai police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case.
The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.
The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.