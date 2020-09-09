Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Arrested, 14-Day Judicial Custody Granted to NCB

Sep 9, 2020 7:00 pm (IST)

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has claimed in her bail application that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions during custody. A day after Rhea's arrest by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB), it has been revealed that a special court here will hear the bail applications of the actress and her brother Showik on September 10.

Rhea, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, was arrested on Tuesday by the NCB after being has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

In the 20-page bail application, Rhea has stated that she is "innocent and has not committed any crime whatsoever. The applicant has been falsely implicated in the present case".