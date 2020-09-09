Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Arrested, 14-Day Judicial Custody Granted to NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: After days of intense speculation and three days of tough grilling, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with its ongoing probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, officials said. She has now been sent to 14-days judicial custody. Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Reacting to the development, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde termed the arrest a "travesty of justice" in a scathing statement targeting the family of Sushant. "Three central agencies hounding a single woman -- just because she was in love with a drug addict, suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of five leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs," Maneshinde said.
Sep 9, 2020 7:00 pm (IST)
Actress Rhea Chakraborty has claimed in her bail application that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions during custody. A day after Rhea's arrest by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB), it has been revealed that a special court here will hear the bail applications of the actress and her brother Showik on September 10.
Rhea, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, was arrested on Tuesday by the NCB after being has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.
In the 20-page bail application, Rhea has stated that she is "innocent and has not committed any crime whatsoever. The applicant has been falsely implicated in the present case".
Sep 8, 2020 10:53 pm (IST)
Late actor Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has posted a message on Instagram that reads, "Don’t Worry, have patience! The whole truth will unfold eventually."
As per an IANS report, Rhea Chakraborty has in her statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau accepted her role in procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also handling the finances.
"During her statement, Rhea Chakraborty revealed about her involvement in procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty," NCB said in its application for judicial custody for 14 days for Rhea.
"Therefore it is clear that the respondent is an active member of drug syndicate connected with drug supplies. It is also clear from the statement that the present respondent used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput for consumption purpose. The present respondent used to manage finance for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Rajput," NCB said in the application.
Sep 8, 2020 10:10 pm (IST)
Rhea Chakraborty has been asked to approach the sessions court with her bail plea. CMM’s Court, before whom she was being produced, has rejected her bail plea saying that they cannot grant bail for cognisable offences.
Sep 8, 2020 9:32 pm (IST)
Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-days judicial custody. Bail hearing also underway.
Sep 8, 2020 9:28 pm (IST)
Actor Sonam Kapoor has also used the same post like Anurag Kashyap and Vidya Balan, and wrote alongside, "Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it's someone else's witch being hunted. Walter Kirn"
Taapsee Pannu, while reacting to a news piece, wrote on Twitter: Correction. She wasn’t consuming. Financing and procuring for Sushant. So in that case if he was alive he would’ve been put behind bars too ? Oh no. She must’ve forced the drugs onto him. Sushant must’ve been force fed marijuana. Yes that’s what it is exactly. We did it guys.
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has reacted to the latest development in the case.
The arrest of Rhea Chakraborty by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is a big win for Bihar, said Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. "We are now waiting for the lifting of the shadow of mystery over Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death," Pandey said on Tuesday evening.
Rhea was arrested by the NCB months after the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Pandey further said that it is now clear that Rhea has some connection with drug peddlers. "I personally have deep sympathy for the family of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea's arrest is a step towards justice for Sushant. The entire country wants to know the real reason behind Sushant's death," Pandey said.
Sep 8, 2020 8:08 pm (IST)
Within minutes of Rhea's arrest, hashtags started trending on Twitter celebrating the development. The hashtag #RheaArrested started to trend along with #RheaChakraborty, #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice and #sorrybabu.
Sep 8, 2020 7:59 pm (IST)
Rhea Chakraborty was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough: Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB.
Susan Walker Moffat, a medical practitioner, had alleged in an interview with a media house that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from serious mental health conditions and Rhea Chakraborty was his 'strongest support'.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana Ranaut took drugs.
Sep 8, 2020 5:30 pm (IST)
Sources tell CNN-News18 that NCB will not oppose bail of Rhea Chakraborty. Also, it is being reported that according to the sections mentioned, the maximum punishment for Rhea can be up to one year in jail. Rhea is said to be arrested for purchase, possession and use of drugs, under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27(a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act.
Sep 8, 2020 5:23 pm (IST)
After the news of Rhea Chakraborty's arrest emerged online, Ankita Lokhande, who has been supporting her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's family members since his untimely demise, took to Twitter and wrote "Justice" .
Actress Kubbra Sait came out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. After the actress was arrested by NCB, Sait took to Twitter and wrote. "May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer. #MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai."
Minutes after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), her legal team headed by senior advocate Satish Manshinde slammed central agencies for "hounding" a lone woman "just because she was in love with a drug addict". In his statement to the media, Manshinde also talked about the fresh complaint filed by his client with the Mumbai Police and said that the Bandra FIR has been transferred to CBI as per the order of the Supreme Court. "CBI will investigate if the Doctor is criminally culpable or otherwise. There's no negligence alleged but Criminal culpability of forging a prescription. The drugs administered are prohibited psychotropic substances as contained in the NDPS Act, which are not the subject matter of the CBI case already pending investigations," he said.
Sep 8, 2020 4:46 pm (IST)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27(a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act. The actress has been arrested for purchase, possession and use of drugs.
Sep 8, 2020 4:41 pm (IST)
Police force has been deployed outside Sion Hospital in Mumbai where Rhea Chakraborty will be arriving soon for her medical tests. As per the protocol she will take COVID-19 test along with the other tests. Thereafter, she is expected to head back to the NCB office.
Escorted by female police officers, Rhea is now being taken to Sion hospital for a medical test. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau after being questioned by the probing agency for three consecutive days.
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde in a statement said, "Travesty of Justice. Three central agencies hounding a single Woman just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of five Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs."
Her much-anticipated arrest came a day after Rhea took time out -- at the height of the NCB interrogation sessions -- to hit back at the late actor's family by lodging a police complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital in New Delhi and others, alleging forged medical prescriptions.
The NCB had interrogated Rhea for six hours on Sunday, eight hours on Monday, and around five hours on Tuesday before her eventual arrest.