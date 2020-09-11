Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Rejected, Her Lawyer to Move HC Next Week



After her bail plea was rejected on Wednesday, Maneshinde had informed that a special court in Mumbai will hear Rhea and Showik's bail plea on Thursday. On Thursday, the court reserved its order till Friday. On Friday the court summarily rejected bail applications of all accused. Rhea, who was sent into 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday, was brought to Byculla jail women's facility by the NCB officials on Wednesday morning. CNN-News18 has learnt that Rhea has been lodged in a cell next to Indrani Mukerjea. She will be in custody there till September 22.



Rhea and her brother had approached the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for bail as their pleas were rejected by the Magistrate court on Wednesday. In a fresh plea, filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the 28-year-old actress claimed to be "innocent". "She has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case," said the plea. Thursday's decision came after the Special Judge heard the bail plea in the presence of Maneshinde, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande and NCB's investigation officer Kiran Babu.



Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty's judicial custody has been extended. Along with him, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Samuel Miranda and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai sessions court. They had all applied for bail but the matter was adjourned till Thursday.



Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.