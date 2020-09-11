Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Rejected, Her Lawyer to Move HC Next Week

The Mumbai Sessions Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of all 6 accused - Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. Lawyers said they have been informed that all bail pleas have been rejected and they will approach the Bombay High Court. The application for the same could be done on Monday on account of drafting purposes. The sessions court had reserved till Friday its order on the bail application moved by Rhea, who was arrested over drugs-related charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The other accused, Miranda - home manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, house help Sawant, and two alleged drug peddlers, Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra - are also in judicial custody.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed that Rhea not only consumed drugs but was also selling, transporting and involved in a deep conspiracy, grounds for which bail shouldn't be granted. "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told media.
Sep 11, 2020 8:57 pm (IST)
As per an INS report, Amitabh Bachchan on Friday tweeted about the loudest sound ever on earth, and Shekhar Suman felt it was nothing compared to the roar of Sushant Singh Rajput fans. "The Loudest Sound Ever Recorded heard nearly 3,000 miles away and the shock wave circled the globe three times! sound was created by ancient volcano Krakatoa. On August 27th, the mountain blew itself to pieces. Decibel 310 Human ear drums burst at 150-160 decibels," tweeted Bachchan.
Reacting to this, Shekhar responded saying that the loudest sound ever is the voice of fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "The loudest sound ever recorded is the Roar of all SSR fans who roared for justice for Sushant right here in India and the sound waves have circled the globe a million times and still circling. #WarriorsRoar4SSR," tweeted Shekhar from his unverified account.
Sep 11, 2020 8:29 pm (IST)
Actor Himansh Kohli has lent support to actress Kangana Ranaut in the wake of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation initiating a demolition drive at the Bandra office of the actress the day before. Himansh said it takes a lot of blood and sweat for a person to build a home of their dreams, and nobody has the right to destroy it. Soon after Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police in a series of tweets, the BMC sent her a notice on Tuesday regarding unauthorised construction at her office in the city.
Himansh said: "It's really hard to understand why do people always have to get personal during arguments. Fight, have a debate, and regardless of the fact that your point is proven wrong or right, leave it at that. It's not only inhuman but also very immature to indulge in any form of violence. It shows that you're not mature to handle your own emotions. What happened with Kangana Ranaut and her newly launched studio, is gruesome."
In the bail plea, advocate Satish Maneshinde forcefully argued that there is nothing on record to suggest that Rhea was in any way involved with the financing of illicit drug traffic or harbouring offenders in relations to any narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. He pointed out to Special Judge GB Gurao that the NCB was silent on the quantum of drugs, the type of drugs allegedly procured and financed by her, the quantum of the narcotics. "The case against her is that she coordinated the delivery of drugs for her boyfriend (Sushant) and occasionally even made the payment for it...These allegations make for an offence that is bailable," Maneshinde contended.
Singer Sona Mohapatra has joined the list of showbiz celebrities who have shown solidarity with Rhea Chakraborty, posting their views on patriarchy. A slogan on patriarchy printed on the T-shirt that Rhea wore at the time of her arrest had become viral soon after. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let smash the patriarchy me and you," the slogan of Rhea's T-shirt read. "Smash The Patriarchy" has since then become a buzzword on social media. Mohapatra has now shared her tips about the right way to smash the patriarchy, beginning with pay parity among actors, speaking up and trusting women directors. Sona took to Twitter, where she shared around ten tips on Friday morning.
After Rhea's bail was rejected, advocate Satish Maneshinde told media, "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court."
Sep 11, 2020 2:25 pm (IST)
Director Abhishek Kapoor has shared a heartfelt video of Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of Kedarnath, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. Abhishek also directed Sushant in his first film Kai Po Che in 2013. Since then, the two shared a great camaraderie with each other.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the just-appointed Congress chief for Bengal, has waded into the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty case and played the "Rhea is a Bengali-Brahmin" card. At a press conference, he said, "The BJP is doing politics over Sushant ahead of Bihar elections. But Rhea, who is a Bengali-Brahmin, is being targeted."
All the six accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court shortly for bail. Until further relief, Rhea -- who was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody till September 22 -- will remain in the Byculla Jail.
Sep 11, 2020 12:14 pm (IST)
Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda rejected by special court in Mumbai.
Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to share a picture of Rhea Chakraborty alongside hashtags "Release Rhea" and "Justice for Rhea". Rhea's bail hearing is to happen at a Mumbai sessions court later today.
Naagin 3 actor Zuber K. Khan, who plays the central role in Nyaay: The Justice, a film reportedly inspired by the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, says the script of the film might change a bit after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of the late star.
The Mumbai Sessions Court, which reserved it's decision on the bail plea of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty till Friday, is likely to give it's decision today. Rhea is arrested over drugs-related charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
After her bail plea was rejected on Wednesday, Maneshinde had informed that a special court in Mumbai will hear Rhea and Showik's bail plea on Thursday. On Thursday, the court reserved its order till Friday. On Friday the court summarily rejected bail applications of all accused. Rhea, who was sent into 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday, was brought to Byculla jail women's facility by the NCB officials on Wednesday morning. CNN-News18 has learnt that Rhea has been lodged in a cell next to Indrani Mukerjea. She will be in custody there till September 22.
Rhea and her brother had approached the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for bail as their pleas were rejected by the Magistrate court on Wednesday. In a fresh plea, filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the 28-year-old actress claimed to be "innocent". "She has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case," said the plea. Thursday's decision came after the Special Judge heard the bail plea in the presence of Maneshinde, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande and NCB's investigation officer Kiran Babu.
Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty's judicial custody has been extended. Along with him, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Samuel Miranda and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai sessions court. They had all applied for bail but the matter was adjourned till Thursday.
Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.