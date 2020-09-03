Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor Had Bipolar Disorder, Doctor Tells Mumbai Police

Sep 3, 2020 8:35 pm (IST)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday urged the media to exercise "restraint" while reporting on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and not report in a manner which may hamper the investigations. "We urge and expect the media to exercise restraint in reporting of the investigation with respect to the (Sushant) death, which should not hamper the investigation in any manner," a Division Bench comprising Justice A.A. Sayed and Justice S.P. Tavade ordered.

Hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) -- one filed by eight retired IPS officers of Maharashtra, and another by three activists -- the court also issued notices to the respondents, and said it would consider the reliefs sought in the matter after getting the version of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the probe.