Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor Had Bipolar Disorder, Doctor Tells Mumbai Police

A Mumbai court has granted the Narcotics Control Bureau seven days of custody of Zaid Vilatra, one of the accused it had arrested in the drug probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. According to NCB sources, Vilatra was produced before a court and his remand sought on the grounds that he was allegedly involved in many drug dealings. The public prosecutor cited Section 27 (a) read with Section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, suggesting that Vilatra is involved in the drug cartel. However, Vilatra's lawyer, Tarak Sayed opposed the remand on the grounds that only cash was seized from his client which is a bailable offence.
Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty who had reached the DRDO guest house, Kalina, Santacruz, today at around 10:20 am has left the premises after five hours of questioning. This was the third straight day of questioning of Indrajit Chakraborty. He was interrogated for around 10 hours by the central agency team on Wednesday. Rhea Chakraborty and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput (34), who was found dead in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday urged the media to exercise "restraint" while reporting on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and not report in a manner which may hamper the investigations. "We urge and expect the media to exercise restraint in reporting of the investigation with respect to the (Sushant) death, which should not hamper the investigation in any manner," a Division Bench comprising Justice A.A. Sayed and Justice S.P. Tavade ordered.
Hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) -- one filed by eight retired IPS officers of Maharashtra, and another by three activists -- the court also issued notices to the respondents, and said it would consider the reliefs sought in the matter after getting the version of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the probe.
Many psychiatrists will tell you that sometimes the family members of a patient have no clue what they are suffering from because of the sense of self-dignity they don’t tell their family: Geeta Luthra (Sr Lawyer) tells CNN-News18. Watch the video below for more details.
#JusticeForSushant | Many psychiatrists will tell you that sometimes the family members of a patient have no clue what they are suffering from because of the sense of self-dignity they don’t tell their family: Geeta Luthra (Sr Lawyer).— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2020
Watch #NewsEpicentre with @maryashakil. pic.twitter.com/EFLZEKM25z
In a statement to Mumbai police, Dr Kersi Chavda, who was treating Sushant Singh Rajput said that in November 2019, the late actor was suffering from anxiety, depression and existential crisis.
#JusticeForSushant | Sysmtoms showed that Sushant had the disease for a long time: Dr Kersi Chavda’s statement.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2020
Sushant was dejected after his mother’s death: Dr Kersi Chavda.
Watch #NewsEpicentre with @maryashakil. pic.twitter.com/jznslpu0bs
CLICK HERE TO READ | CBI Questions Rhea Chakraborty's Father, Cornerstone CEO, Sushant Singh Rajput's Counsellor
Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty, Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh and Sushant Singh Rajput's counsellor Susan Walker have been questioned by the CBI.
In the second PIL filed by filmmaker Nilesh Navlakha, journalist M.D. Shaikh and retired bureaucrat S.C. Chaba, filed by lawyers Rajesh Inamdar and Shashwat Anand, Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat said that the media has flouted the norms of Press Council of India and Program Code under the Cable TV Act. "While one TV channel said Sushant's suicide was a ahit wicket', another showed the body of the dead actor, one channel circulated fake tweets as Sushant's last message and later when found false, deleted them, and channels discuss the private chats between the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty,a Kamat argued. Contending that the media is not after truth but for TRPs and more commercial gains, Kamat pointed out how, when one witness stepped out of the CBI probe, the media hounded him on what questions he was asked.
Arguing for the PIL by the former IPS officers, Senior Advocate Milind Sathe termed the media reporting in Sushant Singh Rajput case, especially by the electronic media as a "parallel media trial" in which there was vilification of the Mumbai Police. "Media has virtually taken over the investigation, conducting a parallel probe and a parallel trial... Mumbai Police is being called a 'co-conspirator', there is a malicious vilification campaign," said Sathe. He contended that the petitioners are not concerned about who is investigating the case, the accused or the victim but are concerned about the reporting in the case which violates journalistic ethics. Sathe referred to the Supreme Court judgement on August 19, which found no fault with the procedures adopted by the Mumbai Police in the probe, but despite this the media was engaged in falsely tarnishing the city police's image. He also pointed out how some media were calling witnesses and asking them questions which was like a 'parallel investigation', an attempt to influence the probe and prejudice the case.
CLICK HERE TO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ex-IPS Officers Move Bombay HC Against 'Malicious, False Media Campaign'
Eight former IPS officers have moved the Bombay High Court against the
CBI also questioned Sajdeh the CEO of Cornerstone where the late actor's former managers Shruti Modi and Disha Salian used to work. As per IANS, he was asked about for how long Shruti Modi and Disha Salian handled Sushant's account, and whether Shruti Modi also handled Rhea's profile. Salian died on June 9, just five days before the death of Sushant on June 14. Reportedly, Sajdeh was asked whether Sushant spoke to anyone at Cornerstone regarding the sudden death of Salian, who worked for a very short time with the actor. Sajdeh is not named in the CBI FIR, filed early in August after which it took over the case registered by the Bihar Police on the basis of the complaint of Sushant's father K.K. Singh, naming Rhea, her mother Sandhya, Indrajit, Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, Pithani and unknown others as accused in the case.
The CBI on Thursday recorded the statements of Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty and Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd CEO Bunty Sajdeh, who is the brother-in-law of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea's father was questioned for over five hours about his daughter's relations with Sushant and the actor's family. He was also asked about their break-up on June 8 and Rhea consecutively blocking the actor's mobile number. Besides, the CBI also queried him about the late actor's financial investment plans, especially after a video clip of Sushant and the Chakrabortys surfaced, where the late actor is found talking about quitting acting and starting some new thing in his life.
CNN-News18 accesses NCB remand copy of Zaid Vilatra which states that the accused has revealed so many names who were dealing with drugs and hence his NCB custody is most essential.
#EXCLUSIVE | CNN-News18 accesses NCB remand copy of Zaid Vilatra.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2020
Vilatra critical to probing drug racket in Bollywood: NCB. @vinivdvc shares more details with @AnchorAnandN on #TheNationAt5. pic.twitter.com/75ocOd7VS7
The probing agencies and the police had arrested alleged contraband dealer in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Souces tell CNN-News18 that the probing agencies want to use the leads to explore the alleged Bollywood drug cartel.
#NewsAlert | Shruti Modi’s explosive revelation to CBI.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty consumed marijuana: CBI source.@shilparathnam and @mihirz with details.#JusticeForSushant
Join the broadcast with @maryashakil. pic.twitter.com/EQBywmSuIa
Two psychiatrists who were said to be treating Sushant Singh Rajput for his mental health problems have made stunning claims which completely contradicts claims made by Rajput's family. According to the statements of the two doctors accessed by CNN-News-18, the late actor's symptoms were quite severe.
#NewsAlert | Psychiatrist’s explosive revelations: Sushant had bipolar disorder symptoms since he was 20.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2020
Sushant’s family knew of his mental health history.#JusticeForSushant
Join the broadcast with @maryashakil. pic.twitter.com/jhzySP4EMO
CLICK HERE TO READ | Man Held for Alleged Drug Trafficking Linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's Case Remanded in NCB Custody
The accused, Zaid Vilatra, 21, was produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court which remanded him in NCB's custody for seven days for further probe in the case.
Indian currency worth Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency (USD 2,081, 180 British Pounds, 15 dirhams), which the NCB claimed are "proceeds of drug peddling", were recovered from Zaid Vilatra, officials said. "Zaid disclosed that he runs an eatery in Bandra which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown. He also disclosed that he is into drug peddling, especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money," the NCB said. Basit Parihar, a resident of suburban Bandra, is "learnt to have linkages" with the narcotics case registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's purported girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and others, officials said. The role of the actresss brother Showik Chakraborty and his purported links with people nabbed by NCB are under the scanner of the agency, they said.
Mumbai court on Thursday remanded an alleged contraband dealer, arrested in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9. The accused, Zaid Vilatra (21), was produced before a metropolitan magistrates court which remanded him in NCBs custody for seven days for further probe in the case. The NCB on Wednesday said it arrested Vilatra and one Basit Parihar in connection with the drug trafficking case linked to the Rajput death case.
CLICK HERE TO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Troll Vidya Balan for Protesting Vilification of Rhea Chakraborty
The trolling began after a group member shared a news piece that talks about Vidya Balan protesting the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty.
CLICK HERE TO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Billboard Removed in Hollywood, Sister Shweta Blames 'Paid PR'
Billboards campaigning for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput were put up all over the US including New Jersey and Chicago.
A billboard in Hollywood that was set up to campaign for justice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been pulled down. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has claimed that paid PR working against the campaign is behind the act. Shweta took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of a mail exchange between the American billboard company in question and her.
Actresses Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu and Meera Chopra have spoken against Rhea Chakraborty being vilified by sections of media and social media at a time when the investigation is still on in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, fans of the late actor are unhappy with this. They believe these celebrities are taking sides with the actress who is an accused in the case. On Thursday, netizens started trolling Vidya Balan on the Facebook group "Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput" which has over 6,18,000 members. The trolling began after a group member shared a news piece that talks about Vidya Balan protesting the vilification of Rhea.
NCB source has informed CNN-News18 that as per the probe, the accused drug peddlers supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. For more details, watch the video below.
#BREAKING | Statement by accused matches with Showik: NCB source.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2020
Probe reveals accused gave Showik drugs: NCB source.
Original input: @manojkumargupta@vinivdvc with more details.#JusticeForSushant
Join the broadcast with @shreyadhoundial. pic.twitter.com/XFMlRuSlun
Vikas Singh, Sushant's family lawyer says, at the time when Mumbai police recorded the statements of the family members, they were written in Marathi. Family members, at that point of time had raised objections because they were unaware about what was written there.
#NewsAlert | We didn’t know what was written in Marathi. It has only come out now after the leak by Mumbai. Sushant’s family members do not know Marathi: Vikas Singh (Sushant’s family lawyer).#JusticeForSushant— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2020
Join the broadcast with @SiddiquiMaha. pic.twitter.com/6r6Yi4Imkq
CLICK HERE TO READ | I'm Happy CBI is Investigating, Want to Know if There was Foul Play: Rhea Chakraborty
In an exclusive live interview with CNN-News18, Rhea Chakraborty said she decided to break her silence in the Sushant Singh Rajput case out of responsibility towards her family.
The family is definitely having grave doubt that this is not suicide but a murder, says Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.
ED questions SSR's business partner in money laundering case
Varun Mathur, Director of Innasei Ventures, once again deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, in connection with its money laundering probe. Mathur was also the business partner of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mathur launched the company with Sushant in April 2018. According to ED officials, the agency wants to know about the kind of investments Sushant made in the firm. The official said that the financial probe agency also wants to inquire about the kind of business the firm was handling and whether Sushant was only a Director along with Mathur and Saurabh Mishra.
Shruti Modi's lawyer reacts to Vikas Singh's claim that Sushant had no insurance policy
On Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh claims that the late actor had no life insurance policy, SSR's business manager Shruti Modi's advocate Ashok Saraogi said, "When a rickshaw puller can have a policy…Sushant was such a big actor and it's practically impossible that he didn’t have an insurance policy. This angle should be investigated because if there is an insurance policy we need to see who is the beneficiary."
Indrajit Chakraborty to be quizzed about Rhea and him handling SSR's money
Statements of Rhea Chakraborty and her father Indrajit Chakraborty during the CBI investigation will be corroborated. Indrajit Chakraborty will also be quizzed about his keen interest in handling Sushant's finances along with Rhea and whether he'd been at the parties hosted at Sushant's residence or involved in the drug nexus which is emerging right now, according to CNN-News18.
#Alert - Indrajit Chakraborty quizzed about Rhea and him handling SSR's money. @mihirz with details— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2020
Join the broadcast with @AnushaSoni23 pic.twitter.com/lOLEPPa3Ln
Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and mother were not summoned on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the probe team questioned the actress' father and mother for over eight hours in connection with the case. The actress was earlier questioned for around 35 hours over four days from last Friday till Monday.
The late film star's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the central agency. The CBI has so far remained tight-lipped about details of its probe into the high-profile case which has been hogging media limelight.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 to Start Soon, First Look Revealed
- Football Transfer News Live Updates: Jamshedpur FC Confirm Peter Hartley Signing; Barcelona Set Eyes on Georginio Wijnaldum
- JioFiber Effect: Are New Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans On The Way?
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Tencent Has Lost About $34 Billion in Just Two Days
- Randeep Hooda Turns Into Marvel Superhero Thor, Shares the Video on Instagram