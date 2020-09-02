Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Indrajit Chakraborty leaves DRDO Guesthouse

Sep 2, 2020 6:39 pm (IST)

IANS reports that according to the chat conversation between Sushant Singh Rajput, dated June 8, the day Rhea Chakraborty left his house, shows that Priyanka not only recommended anxiety medicines but also sourced a doctor's prescription for him from Delhi. Priyanka, in her chat was apparently advising Sushant to take Librium for a week and then start Nexito 10 mg once everyday after breakfast. She also asked Sushant to keep Lonazep medicine handy whenever there was an anxiety attack.

To Priyanka's message, Sushant replies "Ok Sonudi". Sushant then also tells Priyanka that these medicines will not be given by the chemist shops without a proper doctor's prescription, to which she replies that she will see if she can manage.

Later, Priyanka wrote to Sushant as she needed to send the doctor's prescription. She also told Sushant that her friend in Delhi is a renowned doctor, who can get him connected to the best doctor in Mumbai. And the entire treatment will be confidential. She also told Sushant to not worry. She then again writes to Suhant to "just call".Priyanka then shared the prescription in the form of an attachment, and wrote "Babu this is the prescription". In the next message she wrote that the prescription is of Delhi but it should not matter. "And if anything, one can say it is on online consultation," she told Sushant.