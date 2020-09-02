Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Indrajit Chakraborty leaves DRDO Guesthouse

"It is being carried in the media that he was bipolar. Our FIR, which was in public domain for long, clearly states that his mental health deteriorated after Rhea entered his life," said lawyer Vikas Singh in his press conference. He also added that the FIR says whatever treatment she was making Sushant undergo wasn't shared with the family. He further added that the prescription which was shared with the late actor's family, didn't either have the name of the disease or the medicines.
Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's father, Indrajit Chakraborty, reached the DRDO guest house complex for further questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea Chakraborty's parents were questioned on Tuesday by the CBI for the first time. Rhea and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by the Patna police for allegedly abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money.
Advocate Vikas Singh, representing the family of late Sushant Singh Rajput, criticised the role of certain news organisations as far as their coverage was concerned, claiming that Sushant's family believes it is to aid the image of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. He also warned of "necessary actions" if the campaigns continued.
"His (Sushant's) three sisters met me. On their behalf and also their father, they said that negative campaigns are being run in the media in order to aid the image of an accused," said Singh during the press conference.
He added that the family is "extremely pained" by some "false negative campaigns" started against the family who has lost their young son. The campaigns, Singh said, were about Sushant's mental health.
From nepotism to money laundering to drugs, many a shifts in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe.
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father addressed the media upon meeting with late actor's family. He said the family is pained by false campaign against them.
The FIR clearly says after Rhea Chakraborty came Sushant Singh Rajput started having problem, because he used to anxious. Whatever treatment she was getting him was never disclosed to the family. Some of the prescription that were shared just mentions the tablets and not disease: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Rajput's father.
"Sushant Singh Rajput's theree sisters and his father are pained by a negative, false campaign against the family. The campaign relates to his mental health. In spite of what has been said in FIR, it's being carried that family knew about his depression& concealed it," said lawyer of Sushant Rajput's father while addressing the media.
In relation to Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput case, Supreme Court lawyer, Mohit Paul says privacy should be respected. He lauded media for highlighting the case but he also asserted that a line should be drawn. To know more about it, watch the video below:
CLICK HERE TO READ | Gym Friend Meera Chopra Fondly Recalls Sushant Singh Rajput, Protests Vilification of Rhea Chakraborty
Actress Meera Chopra, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's gym friend remembered the late actor fondly. However, she feels bad about Rhea Chakraborty's vilification in the media.
IANS reports that according to the chat conversation between Sushant Singh Rajput, dated June 8, the day Rhea Chakraborty left his house, shows that Priyanka not only recommended anxiety medicines but also sourced a doctor's prescription for him from Delhi. Priyanka, in her chat was apparently advising Sushant to take Librium for a week and then start Nexito 10 mg once everyday after breakfast. She also asked Sushant to keep Lonazep medicine handy whenever there was an anxiety attack.
To Priyanka's message, Sushant replies "Ok Sonudi". Sushant then also tells Priyanka that these medicines will not be given by the chemist shops without a proper doctor's prescription, to which she replies that she will see if she can manage.
Later, Priyanka wrote to Sushant as she needed to send the doctor's prescription. She also told Sushant that her friend in Delhi is a renowned doctor, who can get him connected to the best doctor in Mumbai. And the entire treatment will be confidential. She also told Sushant to not worry. She then again writes to Suhant to "just call".Priyanka then shared the prescription in the form of an attachment, and wrote "Babu this is the prescription". In the next message she wrote that the prescription is of Delhi but it should not matter. "And if anything, one can say it is on online consultation," she told Sushant.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relations with his family members were apparently not strained, as claimed by many, as the late actor had named his sister as a nominee in his investments in a private bank. According to the screenshot of chats shared between Sushant and his investment planner, whose name was withheld, the actor had discussed making her sister Priyanka Singh a nominee. A copy of the chat was accessed by IANS. However, the family is yet to respond to the investments of Sushant. The chat between the bank representative and Sushant took place on May 20, almost a month before his death on June 14. According to the chat, Sushant through WhatsApp messages to the banker on May 20 wrote to discuss when he should call him. According to the chat, the bank executive replied to Sushant the next day saying he will come for his signature on the form and on which email ID he should share the form. Even the bank record of one of the bank accounts of Sushant revealed that Priyanka was made the nominee. Meanwhile, the chats between Sushant and Priyanka Singh also revealed that she was aware of the mental condition of the late actor.
Today, Siddharth Pithani and Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty had reached DRDO Guest House, where CBI team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is stationed. They are still under interrogation. Rhea Chakraborty and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by the Patna police for allegedly abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money.
CLICK HERE TO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020): Complete Timeline of Bollywood Actor's Death Case
Everyday brings a new revealation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Here's a timeline of what has happened in the case since June 14.
While actress Meera Chopra is deeply affected by Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, she strongly believes that it is wrong to vilify his purpourted girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is being accused and blamed for the death. When quizzed about her take on Rhea being called names like "Vishkanya" and "black magician", the actress replied: "Certain people are accused in this case and they should be interrogated with no sympathy, be it a boy or a girl. At least I don't have any sympathy for them. But then I feel calling somebody names is terrible. Somebody is calling her Vishkanya, somebody calling her jadugarni. She is an accused. I feel we should not label somebody or give our verdict at least till the time investigation is going on and she is not pronounced guilty."
Actress Meera Chopra, who once trained with Sushant Singh Rajput in the same gym, has fond memories of the late actor and describes him as a perfect gentleman. At the same time, Meera feels bad about his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for the way she is being being vilified by sections of media and social media even though the investigation in the case is still going on. "He had messaged me after my film 'Section 375' released. He had praised my performance and told me that he felt bad for the girl (her character in the film) even though she was not right. Similarly, I had texted him after 'Chhichhore' released. It was a very actor-to-actor conversation between us," Meera told IANS.
CLICK HERE TO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister: How Long Will it Take to Find the Truth?
The family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues garnering support of fans from all over the world, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti wonders when will the case find a closure.
CNN-News18 accesses statements of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters to Mumbai Police. In their statements, the three sisters, Priyanka, Meetu and Neetu Singh have claimed that they knew about the late actor's mental health. One of his sisters in her statements said that in 2013, Sushant told her that he was not well and he consulted a psychiatrist.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti thanked all wellwishers who have been demanding for justice ever since Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14. "We might be divided by borders, but we stay untied in emotions!! We want Justice for Sushant and nothing can distract us from our goal! #Warriors4SSR #DividedByBordersUnitedByEmotions #GlobalPrayers4SSR #JusticeForSSR," she tweeted. She used the micro-blogging site to share photos of hoardings that have been set up in Chicago, New Jersey and Mississippi in support of the late actor. They featured Sushant's image and text like "We deserve the truth" and "Justice for Sushant".
CLICK HERE TO READ | Narco Arrests One Connected with Sushant Singh Rajput's House Manager
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested an alleged drug peddler from Mumbai in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Ankita Lokhande shares a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying paragliding
In a recent interview, Rhea Chakraborty had claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput took medicine before flying as he faced claustrophobia while travelling in a flight. Fans of the late actor rubbished Rhea's claims by sharing videos of SSR enjoying plane flights, paragliding and more. Now, Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has shared a video of him paragliding. Ankita also thanked her friend for uploading the video which the actress reposted on her Instagram account.
Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta has been at the forefront of the family’s fight in the actor's death case. On Wednesday, she shared a photo of a letter from the chief minister of Nagaland. The letter, dated September 2018, had CM Neiphiu Rio thanking Sushant for donating Rs 1.25 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta: I lost my brother and my heart bleeds every day
Late Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday took to social media to express the pain of losing her brother. Sushant, 34, died on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. “I lost my brother and my heart bleeds everyday…how long will it take to find the truth… when will we be able to find closure??” Shweta wrote on social media.
Vishal Dadlani speaks out against alleged media trial of Rhea
Singer-music composer Vishal Dadlani has reacted to the alleged medial trial of Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Vishal, who is known to speak his mind, was responding to Shibani Dandekar's post, in which she called for justice for Rhea. "You're a rock, @shibanidandekar. I'm proud of you, and lucky to count you among my very few friends. While I don't really know Rhea, it's heartbreaking to watch her be victimised by evidence-free conjectures in the media just so they can distract India from the real issues of COVID, China, the total failure of this government and the collapse of our Economy. Good on you for standing strong," Vishal commented.
SSR's business partner Varun Mathur leaves ED office
Sushant Singh Rajput's business partner Varun Mathur has left the Enforcement Directorate office after three hours of questioning. His questioning began at 11 am. He was quizzed about a company called Innsaie Ventures Private Limited where he, Sushant and another person by the name Saurabh Mishra, were directors. The company in the question was incorporated in March 2018 but was shut down shortly in early 2019. The company was into E-wellness, health and wellness, Business IP's and communication. The ED was probing how much money was invested by the three partners.
"To dispel rumours and bring some clarity about the family's stance and their case, Mr Singh (lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father) will address media today. Our FIR has nothing to do with a drug angle. We have not stressed upon it," Varun Singh, Briefing lawyer, in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, told news agency ANI.
CLICK HERE TO READ | Shibani and Anusha Dandekar Speak Up in Defence of 'Baby Sister' Rhea Chakraborty
Sisters Shibani and Anusha Dandekar, who have known Rhea since her days as a video jockey, have spoken up in her defence in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Shibani shared a long post on Instagram, saying she has known Rhea since the latter was 16 years old, calling her "vibrant, strong, vivacious" and a "bright spark".
Sushant Case: NCB Arrests Alleged Drug Dealer, Detains Another in Mumbai
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested an alleged contraband dealer and detained another in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI. The arrested man has been identified by the federal anti-narcotics agency as Zaid Vilatra. Indian currency worth Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency (USD 2,081, 180 British Pounds, 15 dirhams), which the NCB claimed are "proceeds of drug peddling", have been recovered from him. Zaid came under the scanner after the agency arrested two people -- Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora -- in another narcotics case on August 27-28 in Mumbai and recovered a bud consignment from them. Lakhani had "linkages" with Zaid, the NCB claimed.
NCB Uses Leads From Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case to Probe Bollywood's Links With Drug Mafia
The Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has once again put the spotlight on Bollywood’s alleged nexus with the drug mafia. The NCB was the third central agency to join the probe into the actor’s death and sources aware of the developments said that it is close to making a “big drugs bust." Officials told News18 that NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana had made a secret visit to Mumbai recently and created a special team, monitored by Deputy Director General (Western Zone), to probe the film industry’s connections to a drug cartel in Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gujarat.
The CBI continued the interrogation of her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was called for questioning for the first time last week, on Tuesday also. Showik Chakraborty was accompanying his parents when the trio reached the DRDO guest house in a car which was escorted by a police vehicle. Rhea, who has been questioned for around 35 hours in the last four days, was not summoned by the central agency on Tuesday. However, the late actor's cook Neeraj Singh, close friend Samuel Miranda, house staff Keshav and flatmate Siddharth Pithani reached the guest house later to face CBI interrogation. All of them have been questioned earlier also.
Sushant was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of nearly three dozen people. The late filmstar's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the central agency. The CBI has so far remained tight-lipped about details of its probe into the high-profile case which has been hogging media limelight.
