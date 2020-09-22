Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's Judicial Custody Ends Today

Sep 22, 2020 10:28 am (IST)

Rakul Preet Singh files plea against media reports connecting her to Rhea Chakraborty case

Actress Rakul Preet Singh last week moved the Delhi High Court, seeking to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case. She said leaks to the media need to be investigated as "someone's reputation is totally destroyed by it". The high court on Thursday sought the Centre's reply on her plea. The actress, represented by advocate Aman Hingorani, claimed in her plea that Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case. Hingorani further said his client came to know about her being named in the case from "breaking news" on TV channels which said that she along with actor Sara Ali Khan and designer Simone Khambatta, have been named by Chakraborty as individuals who take drugs