Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's Judicial Custody Ends Today

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: The judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will end today. Rhea, who is currently lodged in the Byculla jail in Mumbai, is expected to be produced virtually in a court. On September 8, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea in a drugs case related to Sushant's death. Later, her bail plea was rejected by both magistrate and sessions court and she was sent to judicial custody till September 22.
Meanwhile, the NCB will reportedly issue a summon to actor Sara Ali Khan during this week to record her statement in connection with the agency’s probe against the “drug syndicate” that supplied “narcotics to Bollywood”. According to the NCB sources, actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in the drugs case lodged in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, had named her during her questioning by the agency between September 6 and 9. It did not specify in what connection Rhea had named her.
Read More
Sep 22, 2020 10:28 am (IST)
Rakul Preet Singh files plea against media reports connecting her to Rhea Chakraborty case
Actress Rakul Preet Singh last week moved the Delhi High Court, seeking to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case. She said leaks to the media need to be investigated as "someone's reputation is totally destroyed by it". The high court on Thursday sought the Centre's reply on her plea. The actress, represented by advocate Aman Hingorani, claimed in her plea that Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case. Hingorani further said his client came to know about her being named in the case from "breaking news" on TV channels which said that she along with actor Sara Ali Khan and designer Simone Khambatta, have been named by Chakraborty as individuals who take drugs
Sep 22, 2020 10:20 am (IST)
The Narcotics Control Bureau has so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including Sushant Singh Rajput's purported girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with its probe into the drugs angle in the young actor's death case. Meanwhile, the NCB is going to summon Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and fashion designer Simon Khambata this week in connection with an ongoing drugs probe, a senior official of the probe agency told PTI.
Sep 22, 2020 10:09 am (IST)
Sushant Case Drug Probe: NCB Told to File Reply on Bail Plea
The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Narcotics Control Bureau to file its reply to a bail plea filed by Zaid Vilatra, one of those arrested by the central agency in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A single bench presided over by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere accepted the NCB counsel Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh's request for a week to file the reply and directed the agency to file it by September 30.
Sep 22, 2020 9:58 am (IST)
Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha quizzed by NCB
The NCB questioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s former talent manager Jaya Saha for about four hours at the Bombay Port Trust (BPT) guest house in south Mumbai on Monday. She reached the guest house around 2 pm and left around at 6:15 pm in the evening.
Sep 22, 2020 9:38 am (IST)
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody till September 22 for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Her judicial custody ends today.
Rhea Chakraborty was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which are probing the money laundering and abetment to suicide angles respectively surrounding Rajput’s death. Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.
Meanwhile, The NCB on Monday questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in a drugs-related case for more than five hours. Saha was questioned for over five hours by NCB sleuths over alleged chats related to drugs. An NCB source said that Saha was also questioned about her drug chats with several other celebrities. Shruti Modi was questioned about drug usage by Sushant and Rhea.