Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Sandip Ssingh Files Defamation Case, Seeks Rs 200 Cr Compensation

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates | Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, who came in the limelight after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has filed a defamation case against a news channel and it's editor in chief. He claims to be a close confidant of Sushant and was among the first ones to reach SSR's house after he was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. In his legal notice, Ssingh also sought an unconditional apology and a compensation of Rs 200 crore within 15 days of the notice being served.In a separate instance, fans of late Bollywood actor were in a state of confusion after his sister Shweta Singh Kirti deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday. While Shweta had temporarily deactivated her social media accounts, they were subsequently restored. Later, she offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans.