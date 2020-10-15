News18 Logo

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Sandip Ssingh Files Defamation Case, Seeks Rs 200 Cr Compensation

October 15, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates | Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, who came in the limelight after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has filed a defamation case against a news channel and it's editor in chief. He claims to be a close confidant of Sushant and was among the first ones to reach SSR's house after he was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. In his legal notice, Ssingh also sought an unconditional apology and a compensation of Rs 200 crore within 15 days of the notice being served.

In a separate instance, fans of late Bollywood actor were in a state of confusion after his sister Shweta Singh Kirti deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday. While Shweta had temporarily deactivated her social media accounts, they were subsequently restored. Later, she offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans.
Oct 15, 2020 10:23 AM (IST)

Sandip Ssingh shared a digital copy of the legal notice sent to the news channel alleging defamation. Sharing the post on Instagram he wrote. "It's payback time", followed by hashtags 'Defamation' and 'Enough Is Enough'. 

It's Payback time @republicworld #Defamation #EnoughIsEnough

Oct 15, 2020 10:10 AM (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sandip Ssingh

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Meanwhile, the AIIMS panel which was looking at the forensic details of the matter has ruled out the possibility of murder in Sushant's case. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had died by suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.

