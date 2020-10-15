Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Sandip Ssingh Files Defamation Case, Seeks Rs 200 Cr Compensation

Sandip Ssingh shared a digital copy of the legal notice sent to the news channel alleging defamation. Sharing the post on Instagram he wrote. "It's payback time", followed by hashtags 'Defamation' and 'Enough Is Enough'.
Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, who came in the limelight after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has filed a defamation case against a news channel and it's editor in chief. He claims to be a close confidant of Sushant and was among the first ones to reach SSR's house after he was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. In his legal notice, Ssingh also sought an unconditional apology and a compensation of Rs 200 crore within 15 days of the notice being served.