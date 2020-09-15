Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Sara, Rakul, Simone's Names Crop Up During Rhea Chakraborty's NCB Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates | The names of Bollywood celebrities Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have emerged as Narcotics Control Bureau continues to question actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB has not divulged details of specific aspects of the probe in which the names of these 3 Bollywood and glamour world celebs have come up or the extent of their alleged involvement in the narcotics investigation. As of now, no summons have been issued.
Over a dozen persons have been arrested by the NCB so far, including Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and several drug peddlers, narco-dealers and suppliers. While Rhea, Showik and others have been sent to judicial custody, some of the drug peddlers have been remanded to NCB custody.
Actor-producer Yuvraj S Singh, a close friend of late star Sushant Singh Rajput, said not only does the drug culture prevail in Bollywood, it is also a way to move around in the industry.
Sep 15, 2020 12:27 pm (IST)
Actor-producer Yuvraj S. Singh, a close friend of late star Sushant Singh Rajput, says not only does the drug culture prevail in Bollywood, it is also a way to move around in the industry. He claimed that most A-list actors are addicted to cocaine. "There's been a lot of drugs happening for a long time, maybe since the 1970s. At that time things were different. There wasn't so much exposure or social media. Now, it is getting exposed," Yuvraj told IANS. "There are many people in the industry who take cocaine. There are many actors and filmmakers who on drugs and are roaming around, and that is why this madness is really happening," he added.
Sep 15, 2020 12:06 pm (IST)
In the wake of multiple controversies over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent slander celebrities from film, celebrities have been facing for the past three months, Samajwadi Party member and actress Jaya Bachchan raised the issue of the continuous effort to defame the film industry in the Rajya Sabha. Bachchan demanded the government to provide protection and put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of the film industry.
Sep 15, 2020 11:31 am (IST)
Drug peddler Suryadeep Malhotra, who was arrested by NCB today is expected to be produced before a court later in the day.
Sep 15, 2020 11:13 am (IST)
Widening its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested drug peddler Suryadeep Malhotra. He is said to be a school friend of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. Malhotra was taken by the NCB or questioning in the drug case from his home in Mumbai after it carried out searches.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday urged fans of the late actor to show support in demanding justice for him. She asked them to join her in tweeting #WeStayUnited4SSR. The hashtag has become one of the top trends on Twitter with over 20K tweets.
Sep 15, 2020 10:31 am (IST)
Three suspected drug peddlers, arrested in the probe related to drug angle in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, were on Monday remanded to NCB custody till September 16 by a court in Mumbai. On Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested six more persons, taking the count of people held so far in the case to 16. These half a dozen accused were identified by the agency as Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, SanketPatel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari. They were on Monday produced before a magistrate court which remanded three of them - Anand, Anreja and Patel - to NCB custody till September 16 and sent the rest to jail under 14-day judicial remand.
Sep 15, 2020 10:10 am (IST)
Sep 15, 2020 10:02 am (IST)
Though NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra confirmed the names, he denied media speculation of the agency having prepared a so-called 'hit-list' of over two dozen Bollywood personalities in connection with the probe. The NCB has not divulged details of specific aspects of the probe in which the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have come up or the extent of their alleged involvement in the narcotics investigation.
Sep 15, 2020 9:57 am (IST)
In a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have apparently emerged in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sushant Singh Rajput (L), Rhea Chakraborty
Sara, 25, is the daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, and had starred with Sushant in the Hindi blockbuster 'Kedarnath' in 2018, a romantic Hindi drama. The scion of the Pataudi royal family, she is the grand-daughter of late cricket legend and aristocrat M.A.K. Pataudi and his wife, Sharmila Tagore, and was part of the team which travelled to Bangkok after the film's success. Rakul, 30, has acted in a bunch of Hindi and South Indian films, while Simone, 29, is a fashion designer and media personality.
Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Prime accused and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.