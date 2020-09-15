Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Sara, Rakul, Simone's Names Crop Up During Rhea Chakraborty's NCB Probe

Sep 15, 2020 12:27 pm (IST)

SSR's friend Yuvraj S. Singh claims 'most A-list actors are addicted to cocaine'

Actor-producer Yuvraj S. Singh, a close friend of late star Sushant Singh Rajput, says not only does the drug culture prevail in Bollywood, it is also a way to move around in the industry. He claimed that most A-list actors are addicted to cocaine. "There's been a lot of drugs happening for a long time, maybe since the 1970s. At that time things were different. There wasn't so much exposure or social media. Now, it is getting exposed," Yuvraj told IANS. "There are many people in the industry who take cocaine. There are many actors and filmmakers who on drugs and are roaming around, and that is why this madness is really happening," he added.