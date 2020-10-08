Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: SC to Hear PIL on Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Disha Salian's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, along with the agency's probe into the death of the Bollywood actor, as both are "inter-linked". The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in an alleged drug-related case pertaining to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While Rhea was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, the high court rejected the plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea Chakraborty "is not part of a chain of drug dealers" and "has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits," the High Court in its order.



On the other hand, accusing Sushant Singh Rajput's family and their legal advisors of "interfering and tampering with the investigations", team Rhea Chakraborty's lawyers have warned that they will bring it to the notice of the appropriate courts. Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, said that the kin and lawyers of the late actor are raising doubts on the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also the conclusions of the AIIMS forensic team. Hours after writing to to the CBI director questioning the AIIMS report in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, senior advocate Vikas Singh held a press conference on Wednesday requesting the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the conduct of Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who headed the AIIMS panel that re-examined the actor's death.

Oct 8, 2020 10:37 am (IST) A CBI source said that the investigation into Sushant's death is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked into "meticulously". "As per the demand of the investigation, either a team or a set of officers visit Mumbai at regular intervals, besides the agency officers from the Mumbai branch present there," the source added.

Oct 8, 2020 10:02 am (IST) Hours after she was granted bail, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday evening walked out of the Byculla Jail, having spent 28 days in custody since her arrest on September 8. In full media glare with tight police security, she quickly stepped into a vehicle and was driven off to her home in Santacruz in the western suburbs. CLICK TO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Walks Out of Jail After 28 Days