Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda Sent to Custody Till September 9



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is looking into the allegations of drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, also arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in Mumbai in this case and detained one person. The two arrested are Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23). Meanwhile, a team of the CBI officials has reached Sushant's residence along with the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and house help Keshav. The CBI will once again reconstruct the crime scene at Sushant's apartment. His sister Mitu Singh has also been called to his Bandra residence.



The agency is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea. The NCB has said it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case. According to officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI. The NCB is understood to have obtained the phone records of other accused in the case too. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.