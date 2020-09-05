Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda Sent to Custody Till September 9

Event Highlights
As per the disclosures of other accused, accessed by CNN-News18, Showik was procuring drugs like marijuana, ganja, curated marijuana, and was in touch with alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar who used to purchase drugs from Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ibrahim. Both Showik and Samuel have been named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the FIRs registered by them in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The sections pressed against them are 20(b) that deals with production, manufacture, possession, selling, purchase and transport of cannabis, 28 (punishment for attempt to commit offences), 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) and 27(a) that defines punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.
The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday arrested Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant in a drug-related case, part of the ongoing probe into the death of the late actor.
The NCB arrested Sawant on Saturday evening following revelations made by Showik, the brother of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, who were arrested on Friday night.
Earlier in the day, the NCB got custody of Showik and Miranda for four days, till September 9.
Today a complaint was registered at Azad Maidan Police Station, Mumbai against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for disrespecting Mumbai Police and hurting sentiments of all Mumbaikars. The complaint was filed by Nizamuddin Rayeen, Mumbai Congress Spokesperson. However, no FIR has been registered yet.
Various angles surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death are being probed by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and NCB. Seeking Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda's custody, NCB said the former needs to be confronted with Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant, and Rhea Chakraborty who is the main accused in the actor's death case. Abdel Basit Parihar, arrested earlier in the drugs case, was in contact with Showik and Miranda, the NCB told the court. "Further, some characters are to be verified, who asper the CDR (Call Data Record) analysis, Whatsapp chat and preliminary interrogation are deeply entrenched in the drug trafficking," the agency said.
As the nation celebrates Teachers' Day, Sushant Singh Rajput's professor remembers a talented student who has gone too soon.
What NCB said after Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda's were sent to custody for four days:
-- Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned soon.
-- NCB has taken two more people in remand apart from Showik and Samuel.
-- They are looking for 'big fish' and 'international connections'.
-- 4-day custody is to clarify role of individuals.
#NewsAlert | 4-day NCB custody for Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 5, 2020
NCB to summon actress Rhea Chakraborty.@Herman_Gomes with details
Join the broadcast with @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/9Cv0Obv1GB
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will investigate international and interstate connections, if any, in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput'sdeath, an official said here on Saturday.
As the nation celebrates Teachers' Day, Professor RC Singh, who taught Sushant Singh Rajput kinematics (the science of describing the motion of objects) at Delhi Technological University, formerly known as Delhi College of Engineering fondly remembered a talented student who has gone too soon. His teacher also refuses to believe he could commit suicide and demands "justice" for him. "He was very Sincere, very calm and very quiet in the class. I cannot comment on his activities outside the class. But he was not the kind who could do this (take his own life). I could never have imagined this," Singh, told IANS.
Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Deputy Director General of the south-west region, Mutha Ashok Jain told the media that he will not "speculate" on who will be arrested next and said he also cannot "discuss evidence" with them that has been obtained by the agency in the case till now. The NCB is probing the narcotics and banned drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty. According to officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI. The NCB is understood to have obtained the phone records of other accused in the case too.
The drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has given the NCB an "inkling" of the narcotics network and penetration in Bollywood, a senior officer of the federal agency said on Saturday. Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Deputy Director General of the south-west region, Mutha Ashok Jain, told reporters outside his office in the Ballard Estate area that the agency will take this probe to its "logical conclusion". "Normally this is not part of our mandate but now that we are getting information... This case has given us an inkling of the network and the extent of the penetration," he said when asked if the agency has evidence on the drugs nexus in Bollywood or Hindi movie industry. The NCB, while seeking remand of one of the accused in this case two days ago, had told a court here that it was looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, especially Bollywood" in this case.
NCB Looking for Big Fish in Drug Case, Says Official
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will investigate international and inter-state connections, if any, in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said on Saturday, reports PTI. He also said the agency was looking for a "big fish"in the case. The NCB is probing the drug angle in Rajput's death case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of actress Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea, girlfriend of Rajput, is the main accused in the late actor's death case. Speaking to reporters outside the NCB's Ballard Estate office in Mumbai, the official said that arrested accused will be confronted with each other to get clarity on roles played by them. "We have obtained the remand custody (of accused Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda). We will confront all the arrested accused with each other to get clarity on their roles," he said. If any new name crops up during investigation, the NCB will summon that person to join the probe, he said. "We will take this investigation to its logical conclusion," the official added.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Saturday said doctors cannot share sensitive information of patients without the consent of their legal heirs.
No Doctor Can Discuss Sushant's Mental Health Without Consent: Family Lawyer
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Saturday said doctors cannot share sensitive information of patients without the consent of their legal heirs. He also said that any doctor who claims to have treated Sushant should discuss his medical history with the family first. "I have seen a disturbing trend that so-called doctors of Sushant are discussing his mental health on news channels," Singh told reporters. "According to MCI professional rules, no doctor can share sensitive information related to their patient. As Sushant is no more, it can only be done with the permission of his legal heir i.e., his father," he said.
Earlier in the day, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were produced before the local court of Mumbai after they were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) late last night. Both Showik and Samuel have been sent in police custody for four days till September 9. To know what transpired in the court, watch this report:
#NewsAlert | 4-day NCB custody for Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda.@Herman_Gomes, @mihirz and @shilparathnam with details— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 5, 2020
Join the broadcast with @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/qhhZxUEgql
Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on Saturday filed a bail application in a Mumbai court.
In the wake of the arrests of Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, actress Ankita Lokhande posted an image of the Om insignia on Instagram. She captioned the image: "Har har Mahadev", and added a trident icon along with the hashtags 'satyamev jayte', 'truth wins' and 'justice for sushant'.
Mumbai Police Cooperating with CBI in Sushant Case: Maharashtra Home minister
Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the Mumbai police is extending full cooperation to the CBI in its probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has been camping in Mumbai since August 20 to probe the case, which was earlier being handled by the Mumbai police. "The Mumbai police is giving full cooperation and support to the CBI in its inquiry and the investigation underway in Mumbai," Deshmukh said in response to a query. Patna-born Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, following which the Mumbai police was looking into the matter.
Ateam of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, visited his flat in suburban Bandra again on Saturday as part of its investigation, an official said. In the last two weeks, the central probe agency had visited the flat at least two times to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the actor's death, among other things, he said.
Taapsee Pannu Hits Back at 'Gold Digger' Accusation Against Rhea Chakraborty
Taapsee Pannu is one of the celebrities to have spoken up in support of Rhea Chakraborty, hitting back at those who have been calling the latter a 'gold digger'. Rhea, who is battling money laundering accusations, among others, was given the tag by several netizens who believe the actress was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput for her own benefit. "Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time," Taapsee tweeted.
Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time. https://t.co/EYPmTplu5Q— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 5, 2020
NCB on Kangana Ranaut's revealations about drug use in Bollywood
While making some shocking revelations about drug use in the film industry, Kangana Ranaut recently said that she was willing to help the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). When asked the NCB about the same during its media address today, Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, NCB, said, "Kangana Ranaut has got nothing to do with this case. If she has any information then she can come forward and present it to us and that will also be taken into consideration."
NCB officials address the media
While addressing the media, Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, NCB, confirmed that a summon will be sent to Rhea Chakraborty. He, however, added, "Normally this not part of our mandate but since we are getting the information we will see this to its logical conclusion. We have taken people into custody to ask more questions. Please don't speculate on who will be called and when."
#LIVE - NCB officials address the media https://t.co/AJ1fN9y3yO— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 5, 2020
NCB gets 4-days custody of Showik and Samuel
The Narcotics Control Bureau was seeking 7-days custody of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda but only 4-days custody was given to them by the Mumbai's Esplanade (Killa) Court on Saturday. The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act late Friday night.
#Alert - Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 5, 2020
NCB gets 14-days custody for Kaizan. @Herman_Gomes, @mihirz and @shilparathnam with details
Join the broadcast with @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/ziWS4J0bh4
Kaizan Ibrahim, who is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau since Thursday, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by 64th Metropolitan Magistrate NN Joshi.
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai's Esplanade Court sends Kaizen Ibrahim to 14-day judicial custody.— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020
Showik and Samuel sent to NCB custody till September 9
Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9 by 64th Metropolitan Magistrate NN Joshi in Espalande court. The NCB had sought seven-day custody of Showik and Samuel after it arrested them under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act late Friday night.
Sushant Case: Two 'drug Peddlers' Held by NCB Seek Bail
Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on Saturday filed a bail application in a Mumbai court. The duo- Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar- arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), are currently in its custody. Challenging their NCB remand, their lawyer Tarrak Sayyed applied for bail. The NCB had earlier told the court that the two accused in their statements have named several persons and their custody was essential to unearth the main player in the drug syndicate.
Showik Chakraborty's chats with a friend under NCB scanner
Showik Chakraborty's chat with a friend has come under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). There are certain chat messages wherein Showik is allegedly inquiring for weed, hash and bud. The NCB is expected to summon two more people mentioned in Showik's chats. The NCB is also closely looking into the chats that came out in the public domain earlier. But these particular chats are between Showik and his friend dated October 10, 2019. It has not yet been identified exactly who this friend is. In the chats, three names have been cropped up -- Karamjeet, Raj and also a reference of particular Suryadeep has been given in these chat messages.
#Alert - Showik Chakraborty's chats with a friend under NCB scanner. @Herman_Gomes with details— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 5, 2020
Join the broadcast with @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/hErOZlQ4zU
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is looking into the allegations of drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, also arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in Mumbai in this case and detained one person. The two arrested are Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23). Meanwhile, a team of the CBI officials has reached Sushant's residence along with the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and house help Keshav. The CBI will once again reconstruct the crime scene at Sushant's apartment. His sister Mitu Singh has also been called to his Bandra residence.
The agency is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea. The NCB has said it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case. According to officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI. The NCB is understood to have obtained the phone records of other accused in the case too. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.
