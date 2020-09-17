Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Shweta Singh Kirti Goes off Social Media to Heal Pain of Losing Brother





In the ongoing probe into the death of the actor, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday said that there was "no breach" on the part of Dr RN Cooper hospital and the Mumbai police in allowing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakrabarty inside the mortuary of the hospital. The SHRC said that based on the details of the waiting area, all the protocols were duly followed. The matter, therefore, has been disposed off.

Sep 17, 2020 11:32 am (IST) 'Movie Mafia' Ensured Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Break up, Says Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut has targeted her guns towards the 'movie mafia', which she claims ensured the break up of 'Kedarnath' pair Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. Sep 17, 2020 10:25 am (IST) Shweta Singh Kirti, one of the most vocal members of Sushant's family in the actor's death case, talked about trying to stay strong even as she deals with the thought of never meeting her brother again. 1/2 How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 16, 2020 Sep 17, 2020 10:14 am (IST) Amid the ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sister Shweta Singh Kirti has decided to take a break from social media to heal from the pain of her brother's death. 2/2 Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain. 🙏 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 16, 2020



In the drug angle related to the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning on Wednesday. However, their questioning was called off after one of the team members of SIT tested positive for coronavirus. Shruti and Jaya were to be questioned about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested last Tuesday, and if they were aware of this.



The latest development comes in the wake of the arrest of over 15 people in connection with the case, including Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and several others. The NCB registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.



Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Besides the CBI and the ED, the NCB is the third agency to probe the death case. Meanwhile, in a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle surrounding Sushant's death, official sources said on Monday.