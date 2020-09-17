Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Shweta Singh Kirti Goes off Social Media to Heal Pain of Losing Brother

Kangana Ranaut has targeted her guns towards the 'movie mafia', which she claims ensured the break up of 'Kedarnath' pair Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.
In the drug angle related to the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning on Wednesday. However, their questioning was called off after one of the team members of SIT tested positive for coronavirus. Shruti and Jaya were to be questioned about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested last Tuesday, and if they were aware of this.
The latest development comes in the wake of the arrest of over 15 people in connection with the case, including Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and several others. The NCB registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.
Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Besides the CBI and the ED, the NCB is the third agency to probe the death case. Meanwhile, in a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle surrounding Sushant's death, official sources said on Monday.
