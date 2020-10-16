Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Asks Fans to Stay Strong and United

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates | Sister Shweta Singh Kirti has asked fans of the late actor to stay strong and united in their quest for truth. She posted a new note on Instagram, with an empowering message for his fans. This comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation released a statement to clarify that they are continuing to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The statement was released after certain speculative reports in media had claimed that the CBI has reached a conclusion.
Fans of the actor were in a state of confusion after Shweta Singh deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday. She had temporarily deactivated her social media accounts, and they were subsequently restored. Later, she offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans.