Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Asks Fans to Stay Strong and United





Fans of the actor were in a state of confusion after Shweta Singh deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday. She had temporarily deactivated her social media accounts, and they were subsequently restored. Later, she offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans.

Sister Shweta Singh Kirti has asked fans of the late actor to stay strong and united in their quest for truth. She posted a new note on Instagram, with an empowering message for his fans. This comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation released a statement to clarify that they are continuing to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The statement was released after certain speculative reports in media had claimed that the CBI has reached a conclusion.Fans of the actor were in a state of confusion after Shweta Singh deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday. She had temporarily deactivated her social media accounts, and they were subsequently restored. Later, she offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans. Oct 16, 2020 11:04 AM (IST) Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged his to stay strong and united in their quest for truth. She posted a new note on Instagram, writing, "Dear SSRians, we have a long road to travel together. We are all here for a common purpose and that is to find the truth - what happened to our beloved Sushant and get him justice. You all are family now and staying united and strong is call of the hour." View this post on Instagram 🙏 #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WeAreAllSSSRFamily A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

In other news, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, who came into the limelight after the demise of Sushant, has filed a defamation case against a news channel and it's editor in chief. He claims to be a close confidant of Sushant and was among the first ones to reach SSR's house after he was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. In his legal notice, Ssingh also sought an unconditional apology and a compensation of Rs 200 crore within 15 days of the notice being served.



Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Meanwhile, the AIIMS panel which was looking at the forensic details of the matter has ruled out the possibility of murder in Sushant's case. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had died by suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.