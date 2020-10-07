Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: SSR's Family Interfering With CBI Probe, Alleges Rhea's Lawyer

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Accusing Sushant Singh Rajput's family and their legal advisors of "interfering and tampering with the investigations", team Rhea Chakraborty's lawyers have warned that they will bring it to the notice of the appropriate courts. Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, said that the kin and lawyers of the late actor are raising doubts on the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also the conclusions of the AIIMS forensic team.Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescription for their late brother. The Bandra police lodged the FIR against the duo on September 7, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's purported girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently in jail in connection with a drugs case related to the actor's death.