Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: SSR's Family Interfering With CBI Probe, Alleges Rhea's Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Accusing Sushant Singh Rajput's family and their legal advisors of "interfering and tampering with the investigations", team Rhea Chakraborty's lawyers have warned that they will bring it to the notice of the appropriate courts. Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, said that the kin and lawyers of the late actor are raising doubts on the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also the conclusions of the AIIMS forensic team.
Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescription for their late brother. The Bandra police lodged the FIR against the duo on September 7, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's purported girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently in jail in connection with a drugs case related to the actor's death.
Oct 7, 2020 10:45 am (IST)
Rhea's lawyer slams SSR's family for "tampering" with investigation
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has accused late Sushant Singh Rajput's family of "interfering and tampering with the investigations" by CBI and has warned that he will bring it to the notice of the appropriate courts. "The CBI is independently and impartially investigating both the cases and the agency is supposed to be insulated and free from any interference," Maneshinde said, referring to the probe into the actor's death and the offshoot drugs cases.
Rhea, 28, and Showik, 24, are among the 20 people, including several drug peddlers, suppliers, and Bollywood-linked personalities, who have been arrested in connection with the NCB's probe into the narcotics angle in Sushant's case.
Rhea and Showik had applied for bail in the Bombay High Court, on which the final arguments were heard on September 29 by Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had reserved the final order on it. On Tuesday, Mumbai's NDPS Court extended Rhea Chakraborty's judicial remand till October 20.