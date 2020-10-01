Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: SSR's Father Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The NCB told court on Tuesday that the ongoing drugs probe was not related to the Sushant Singh Rajput's death, or maybe related 5-10 per cent because he was consuming (drugs). This argument came in after Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has argued that the NCB has no jurisdiction to probe Sushant's death-related cases since the Supreme Court of India has already transferred the entire investigation to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department has submitted its report with the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and has questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital, sources said.
Entering the probe after a request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, 28, on September 9 on charges of procuring and financing the drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput on his instructions, and the probe trail has led to a total of 20 arrests so far.
Media reports claiming that the Narcotics Control Bureau has given clean chit to Deepika Padukone, her former manager Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others in a drugs related case are false, the central agency said on Wednesday. Mobile phone of all the three actresses, Karishma, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh have also been seized for further investigation.
Sara Ali Khan, who was quizzed by the NCB for her alleged involvement in Bollywood-drug syndicate, has not been given clean chit yet, the agency said on Wednesday. Sara, during her first round of questioning on Saturday, said she did not consume drugs herself but saw Sushant Singh Rajput indulge in illegal substances during the shoot of their 2019 movie 'Kedarnath'. CNN News18 has learnt that the NCB is not convinced with her responses and felt she was tutored by her lawyer. She remained evasive during her investigation and her mobile phone has been seized under Indian Evidence Act.
Sushant Singh Rajput's death time missing in autopsy: AIIMS report to CBI
The AIIMS report submitted to the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case objects to the absence of the timings of death in the actor’s autopsy report. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department submitted its report to the CBI a few days back in which they ruled out the theory that the late actor was poisoned before his death.
Nitish Kumar meets Sushant's father in Patna
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in state capital Patna on Wednesday to thank the Janata Dal United chief for recommending a CBI probe into the death of his son. Mr Singh alleged had the Bihar Chief Minister not intervened and recommended a CBI probe into his son's death, the Maharashtra government would have closed the case.
The source ruled out the poisoning angle in the death of the late actor. An AIIMS source said that the Forensic Board chaired by Dr Sudhir Gupta has submitted its conclusive report with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The source said that in the conclusive report submitted with the agency, doctors have pointed out the dim lighting in the post mortem room of Cooper Hospital.
Sushant's autopsy was carried out by three doctors of Cooper Hospital on the night of June 14. The source further said that the missing timing of death was another point where the doctors have raised concerns apart from uncertainty a about the substance that was found in his stomach.
