Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: SSR's Father Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput's father and sister met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday to thank him for his intervention in ensuring justice to the deceased actor, sources close to the family said. Rajput's 74-year-old father KK Singh told Kumar that had he not intervened, the Maharashtra government would have shut the case, news agency PTI reported. The Patna-born actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. His father lodged a police complaint in Patna on July 25 levelling various allegations against actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with his death. The Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the death case on August 4.Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department has submitted its report with the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and has questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital, sources said.