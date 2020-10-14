Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: SSR's Sister Asks Fans to Send Messages to PM Modi, Raise Voice for Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates | October 14 marks the four-month death anniversary of the late actor who was found dead in his apartment on June 14. SSR's sister, Shweta Singh Rajput has urged fans to come out in support of Sushant and send messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of ‘Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR’ initiative seeking swift justice in the death case.
On the investigation front, actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant, has urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving “false” statements to the media to mislead the investigation in the case. In a separate instance, Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case related to the late Bollywood actor's death, has approached a special court in Mumbai for bail.