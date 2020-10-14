News18 Logo

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: SSR's Sister Asks Fans to Send Messages to PM Modi, Raise Voice for Justice

News18.com | October 14, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates | October 14 marks the four-month death anniversary of the late actor who was found dead in his apartment on June 14. SSR's sister, Shweta Singh Rajput has urged fans to come out in support of Sushant and send messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of ‘Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR’ initiative seeking swift justice in the death case.

On the investigation front, actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant, has urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving “false” statements to the media to mislead the investigation in the case. In a separate instance, Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case related to the late Bollywood actor's death, has approached a special court in Mumbai for bail.
Oct 14, 2020 9:44 AM (IST)

On the four-month death anniversary of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh has launched a digital campaign called 'Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR'. She urged the late actor's fans to record and send messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat online portal, seeking swift justice in the death case.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court adjourned for next week a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant's former manager, Disha Salian, as the concerned lawyer could not appear online. The case has been adjourned twice due to technical glitches. The plea has contended that the deaths of Sushant and Salian are interconnected.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS panel which was looking at the forensic details of the matter has ruled out the possibility of murder in Sushant's case. An initial probe by Mumbai Police concluded the actor had committed suicide. The case is subsequently being handled by CBI, with NCB and ED joining the investigation.

