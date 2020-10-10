Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Vikas Singh Says AIIMS Panel Chief's 'Lies will be Exposed'

Sushant Singh Rajput house staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, who got bail along with Rhea Chakraborty, were released from Taloja, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday, a day after Bombay High Court granted her bail in an alleged drug-related case pertaining to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Event Highlights
Vikas Singh earlier said that he would go to court unless a new medical panel is set up to examine available forensic evidence. On Wednesday, hours after Rhea Chakraborty - whom Sushant's family has accused of involvement in his death and illegally moving Rs 15 crores from his account - was released on bail, Vikas Singh lashed out at the medical team of Delhi's AIIMS, saying that "action should be taken against the AIIMS team." "The MCI (Medical Council of India) should look into the matter. How can Dr Gupta come on TV and say it was a suicide," he added.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty, 28,was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. She had been in the Byculla jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 in a drug case after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was directed to be released from jail on furnishing a PR bond of ₹1 lakh with one or two sureties in the amount.
Bengal Cinema Halls to Reopen with Sushant Singh Rajput Films
Apparently banking on the sympathy factor for Sushant Singh Rajput whose unnatural death in June has hogged prime space in the news media for over three months, several single screen theatres in and around Kolkata have decided to reopen shows from next week with films starring the actor. At least 1415 single screens in the city and districts would be showing Rajput's 2018 hit 'Kedarnath' while his other movies such as 'Sonchiriya' (2019), 'M S Dhoni: TheUntold Story' (2016) and 'Chhichhore' (2019) may also be re-released in the state, officials of film distributing companies said.
The family of Sushant Singh Rajput - who have alleged negligence by the medical team from Delhi's AIIMS that ruled the actor's death in June as a suicide - will go to court unless a new medical panel is set up to examine available forensic evidence, lawyer Vikas Singh earlier said. "If the CBI doesn't take action, we will go to the court and demand forming a new forensic team. We want a proper medical opinion, this kind of opinion can't serve justice," Singh said, also claiming that the chief of the panel - Dr Sudhir Gupta - had violated ethical and medical guidelines by appearing on television news channels and saying that "it was a suicide".
Vikas Singh slams Dr. Sudhir Gupta
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has lashed out at Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the chief of the AIIMS panel which ruled the actor's death in June as a suicide. Singh alleged that Dr. Gupta had seen an original photo of the actor's body and was "200%" sure it was death by strangulation.
A team of doctors from AIIMS had last week said that Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, was not murdered and had died by suicide. The report dismissed theories of poisoning and strangling.
The CBI, which earlier said all possibilities would be considered, is likely to continue its probe into "abetment to suicide," the charge listed by Bihar Police on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh.
