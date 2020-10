Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Vikas Singh Says AIIMS Panel Chief's 'Lies will be Exposed'

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has said that Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS panel which ruled out murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, had himself reached out to him after the late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The lawyer said that he subsequently had a conversation with the doctor, which he regrets not recording. “I shared some photographs taken by Sushant's sister Meetu at the site and his (Dr. Sudhir Gupta) immediate, spontaneous reaction was that if this photo is genuine, then this line he sees on Sushant's neck is a 200% death by strangulation... I’m not the kind of person who records calls, but in retrospect, I should have. But I’m sure when this goes to further examination his lies will be exposed," Vikas Singh told The Republic.Vikas Singh earlier said that he would go to court unless a new medical panel is set up to examine available forensic evidence. On Wednesday, hours after Rhea Chakraborty - whom Sushant's family has accused of involvement in his death and illegally moving Rs 15 crores from his account - was released on bail, Vikas Singh lashed out at the medical team of Delhi's AIIMS, saying that "action should be taken against the AIIMS team." "The MCI (Medical Council of India) should look into the matter. How can Dr Gupta come on TV and say it was a suicide," he added.