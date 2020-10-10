Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Vikas Singh Says AIIMS Panel Chief's 'Lies will be Exposed'

Oct 10, 2020 10:42 am (IST)

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput - who have alleged negligence by the medical team from Delhi's AIIMS that ruled the actor's death in June as a suicide - will go to court unless a new medical panel is set up to examine available forensic evidence, lawyer Vikas Singh earlier said. "If the CBI doesn't take action, we will go to the court and demand forming a new forensic team. We want a proper medical opinion, this kind of opinion can't serve justice," Singh said, also claiming that the chief of the panel - Dr Sudhir Gupta - had violated ethical and medical guidelines by appearing on television news channels and saying that "it was a suicide".