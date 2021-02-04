Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Arrests Drug Peddler

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today arrested an alleged drug peddler Jagtap Singh Anand in Mumbai. The NCB claims that they also recovered certain banned substances from him. Jagtap, who was arrested in the ongoing probe into the drug case related to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has been sent to the custody till February 8, 2021.

Previously, Jagtap's younger brother Karamjeet alias KJ was also arrested by the federal agency. According to sources in the NCB, the two brothers used to work together in supplying drugs to various people. The proceeds that KJ used to earn through such means was transferred into a bank account owed by Japtap Singh Anand. Based on these bank transactions, Japtap was arrested in the case.

Meanwhile alleged peddlers Rahila Furniturewala and British citizen Karan Sajjnani were grilled together at the NCB office. They both were arrested by the NCB previously and were currently in judicial custody.

"We have come across new findings in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and wanted to question them again. Hence they both were brought to the NCB office" said a senior officer from the NCB.