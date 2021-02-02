Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Detains SSR's Friend, Assistant Film Director Rishikesh Pawar

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday detained assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar in connection with the drugs case linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Questioning of Pawar is underway at the NCB’s office, he said.

The name of Pawar, who was a friend of the late actor, had cropped up during interrogation of other accused arrested earlier in the case, he said. “Pawar was detained by the Mumbai zonal team of the NCB after various summons were issued to him,” the official added.

The NCB had earlier raided Pawar’s residence and seized some gadgets, the official said. Rajput was found hanging at his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Rajput’s death while the NCB is investigating the drugs angle related to the case. The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last few months. The federal anti-drugs agency had also arrested a number of drug peddlers.