Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Granted 14-Day Judicial Custody of Rhea Chakraborty, Bail Plea Rejected

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. A 14-day judicial custody was also given to NCB in the case.

Rhea’s bail plea was rejected by the court. She will now have to approach the sessions court in Mumbai.

"Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed," said deputy director of NCB, KPS Malhotra.

She was taken to a public hospital for medical check-up and COVID-19 tests soon after her arrest. Before entering the vehicle along with NCB officials, Rhea waved at the assembled media persons at the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai.

Clad in black, Rhea reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate around 10.30 am on Tuesday and was also seen carrying a bag with her, while entering the office. The 28-year-old partner of late Sushant Singh Rajput had in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs.

Rhea was recently interrogated by the CBI probe team, camping at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai's western suburb Santacruz and also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Rhea's arrest came three days after her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda, and his house helper Dipesh Sawant were arrested and sent in NCB custody till September 9 (Wednesday), besides two other drug peddlers Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra, who are also in NCB custody.

The NCB had earlier said that with these arrests, it hopes to "uproot the drugs citadel in Bollywood and Mumbai" amidst talk of several other Bollywood personalities coming on the agency's radar.

Earlier, Rhea was grilled multiple times by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, and previously even questioned by the Mumbai Police, but was finally arrested by the NCB, nearly 11 weeks after Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home.

Displaying confidence in her gait, Rhea appeared calm and composed as she stepped out of the NCB office post-arrest to proceed for a medical and subsequent legal formalities.

The NCB had interrogated Rhea for six hours on Sunday, eight hours on Monday, and around five hours on Tuesday before her eventual arrest.

