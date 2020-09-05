Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Looking for 'Big Fish' in Drug Case, Says Official

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will investigate international and inter-state connections, if any, in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said here on Saturday. He also said the agency was looking for a "big fish" in the case.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in Rajput's deathcase under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate shared with it a report following thecloning of two mobile phones of actress Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea, girlfriend of Rajput, is the main accused in the late actor's death case.

Speaking to reporters outside the NCB's Ballard Estateoffice here in south Mumbai, the official said that arrestedaccused will be confronted with each other to get clarity onroles played by them. "We have obtained the remand custody (of accusedShowik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda). We will confront allthe arrested accused with each other to get clarity on theirroles," he said.

If any new name crops up during investigation, the NCBwill summon that person to join the probe, he said. "We will take this investigation to its logicalconclusion," the official added.

Earlier in the day, Showik, brother of RheaChakraborty, and Miranda, the house manager of the late actor,were remanded in custody of the NCB till September 9 by acourt here. Besides Showik and Miranda, the NCB has alreadyarrested Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23). Theyare currently in the probe agency's custody.