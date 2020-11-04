Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Questions Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Prakash was given time by a court in Mumbai to appear before the anti-drugs agency without being arrested. She had applied for anticipatory bail, after which the special court gave her interim relief till November 7, which means that she can't be arrested till November 7.

Just a day ahead of Prakash's anticipatory bail plea's expected hearing, the NCB also issued summons to her team members from KWAN. KWAN looks after the celebrity deals of Deepika. Both the actress and her manager have been questioned once, face to face, by the NCB.

The NCB had conducted searches at a property linked to her and issued summons to her, after which officials had seized some material from her home.

Sources from the NCB had earlier said that Prakash was untraceable and had applied for anticipatory bail. "The bail plea is expected to come up for hearing tomorrow likely in the NDPS court. We will definitely oppose the bail since Prakash has not been cooperating in the probe," a senior officer from the NCB told CNN-NEWS18.

The NCB is investigating a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's case and has questioned several actors like Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. The probe started after the Enforcement Directorate handed over alleged "drug chats" that the agency said was recovered from the phone of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was also arrested and later released on bail.