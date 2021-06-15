Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Searching For Man Who Allegedly Supplied Drugs to Late Actor

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has confirmed that the agency has started searching for a man by the name Sahil Shah, who is needs to be questioned by the agency and is currently absconding.

NCB suspects that Sahil Shah, part of the inner circle of SSR, used to supply drugs to Sushant, NCB claims.

“Sahil Shah has been on the radar for the last 6 months" says a source from the NCB.

On April 13, his house was raided in Malad where his mother and wife were present, but he wasn’t.

Incidentally, it’s the same housing complex where Sushant Singh Rajput, lived earlier.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating a possible drug link to the death.

Earlier this month, the NCB questioned Sushant’s bodyguard, as well as his former domestic workers, Neeraj and Keshav. Apart from that they also arrested a drug peddler named Harish Khan in the drugs case linked to the actor’s death.

Apart from that, on May 29, the agency arrested Sushant’s former flatmate and associate Sidharth Pithani in the drug case. Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a court in the Telangana capital. Later in the day, he was produced before a Mumbai court which remanded him in the NCB custody till June 1.

Since the beginning of the investigation, the agency had arrested Sushant’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty in the drug case and she is currently out on bail. The NCB started its probe in the case on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having reference to drugs. Besides Rhea Chakraborty, the NCB had arrested her brother Showik, some staff members of Sushant, and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Most of the accused are currently out on bail.

