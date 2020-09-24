Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB to Quiz Showik Chakraborty in Taloja Jail

A Special NDPS Court on Thursday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to question Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant at the Taloja Central Jail in Raigad where they are lodged, officials said here on Thursday. The NCB wanted to question them for certain aspects pertaining to the drug-related probe into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

The duo is currently in judicial custody till October 6 and their bail application is expected to come up for hearing in the Bombay High Court shortly.

Showik is the brother of Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is also in judicial custody in Byculla Jail, while Sawant is the househelp of the late actor, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

Meanwhile, Fashion designer Simone Khambatta was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for over four hours on Thursday in the drugs angle related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Khambatta's name cropped up after her alleged drug chats came to the fore. Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi was also being interrogated in a drug related case during the day, officials said.

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, who was also summoned for questioning on the day, skipped the NCB summons, officials said. Earlier in the day, an NCB official said that Rakul's summons were issued on Wednesday and on Thursday morning she acknowledged them and updated her latest address also.

The NCB also summoned actresses Deepika Padukone, Shradhha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan for questioning in a drugs related case.

The NCB is the third federal agency to probe the death of Sushant besides the CBI and the ED.