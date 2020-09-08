Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Neither My Brother Nor I Ever Sold Drugs, Rhea Chakraborty to NCB

With a well-secured entrance this time at the Exchange building, located in Ballard Pier, Rhea Chakraborty arrived for her day 2 questioning, 30 minutes ahead of schedule on Monday at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In her questioning, which began at 10 am and lasted over eight hours, Rhea reportedly informed the agency that neither she nor her brother Showik Chakraborty was involved in drug selling.

She even told the NCB that every time she asked Sushant Singh Rajput to stop consuming drugs, he would get furious. Rhea also blamed some friends of Sushant for encouraging him to consume Marijuana regularly. Besides being questioned separately, she was jointly interrogated with her brother Showik, who was Saturday sent to 4-day NCB custody.

According to highly placed sources in the NCB, Rhea was cooperating with the agency during questioning but was "evasive" in some instances. She, however, categorically informed the NCB that while she procured marijuana from peddlers and close aides, she never sold the same.

Rhea was first questioned alone for over an hour about her role in drug peddling. The federal agency wanted to find out if Rhea used her networks within Bollywood, to sell contrabands. But she claimed that she only smoked cigarettes and consumed alcohol and procured drugs only for Sushant and his close friends. She even blamed a budding female actor for encouraging Sushant to get hooked up to curated Marijuana.

Post her questioning, she was brought face to face with her brother Showik. This was when the two reportedly got emotional and even hugged each other. Rhea admitted that Showik allegedly consumed marijuana but denied his links to any cartel. Later, she was jointly interrogated with Sushant's house staff Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda. NCB arrested Showik and the two members of Sushant's domestic staff on the basis of two suspected drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar’s statements. A Mumbai court on Friday remanded Parihar (23) in the NCB custody till September 9. The NCB said interrogation of another arrested accused, Vilatra, led to the arrest of Parihar. Showik's role and his purported links with the other arrested accused are under the NCB scanner.

Meanwhile, both Sawant and Miranda confessed to buying drugs as per the instructions of Rhea and Showik. Rhea, on day one of her questioning, told the NCB that she met alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar at her residence five times but wasn't aware then of his dealings.

Rhea also claimed that she never gave any drugs to Sushant without his consent and that marijuana and charas were consumed by the late actor and a few of his friends when they partied at his Bandra residence and another home at Pawna, which is located on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Rhea will now be questioned for a third consecutive day on Tuesday by the NCB. When asked about the possibility of an arrest, the NCB sources said that it would all depend on her replies but the possibility couldn't be ruled out. Rhea has already been questioned for more than 14 hours in just two days.

The investigation into the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case is on. The NCB had earlier said that it needed to be investigated thoroughly so as to uproot drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood.