Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Over 80k Fake Accounts Created to Abuse Mumbai Police, Cyber Cell to Investigate

In order to discredit the Mumbai police and Maharashtra government's probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, reportedly over 80 thousand fake accounts were created on various social media platforms. Mumbai police commissioner has approached the cyber cell to look into the matter and register cases under the Information Technology Act.

“We identified the posts in foreign languages because of the hashtags used like #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR. We’re in the process of verifying more accounts,” Hindustan Times quoted a senior IPS officer as saying.

According to a report by Mumbai police’s cyber unit, it has been found that these posts were shared on social media platforms from different countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France.

This comes after the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the CBI "ruled out murder" and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide". The Mumbai Police, who were probing the matter initially before the CBI began its investigation into the case in August following a ruling by the Supreme Court had also concluded the same.

Mumbai police commissioner, Param Bir Singh reacted to the reports saying, the campaign was run against Mumbai police to malign their image and derail the investigation. "The campaign was run against Mumbai police just to demoralise us at a time when 84 policemen had died due to the pandemic and over 6,000 men were infected with the virus. This was a motivated campaign with vested interest just to malign the image of Mumbai police and derail our line of investigation. Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai police with abusive tones. Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and all those found violating the law will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.”