Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Residence Raided by NCB

In a major development in the ongoing drugs probe in Mumbai and nearby areas in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, drugs have reportedly been recovered from the residence of Bollywood film producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday. Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues to search and raid as many as five locations, namely Malad, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane.

News agency ANI revealed that one peddler has also been nabbed by the NCB on the intervening night of 7th and 8th November.

Following drugs seizure at Firoz's house, the NCB has decided to issue him summon to appear before the agency for questioning, reports have alleged. As per a Times of India report, Firoz's wife was questioned by the NCB on Sunday.

Firoz is credited for producing films like Welcome Back, Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome among many others.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos Demetriades, who was arrested in connection with a drugs case by the NCB, was granted bail by a special court on Friday. However, the agency took Agisilaos into custody again in relation to another drug case.