Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Appears Before NCB Again

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second day in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drug related allegations that have emerged in the death case. Rhea was questioned by at least two NCB teams in various aspects of the narcotic drugs thread that has cropped up in the Sushant case.

In a statement, released through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Rhea said she was "innocent" and would fully cooperate with the investigations. "Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch-hunt and if loving someone is a crime, she will face the consequences of her love," Maneshinde said. He added that being innocent, she has not approached any court seeking anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police, now with the CBI, the ED and the NCB.

Earlier on Saturday, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda, his house helper Dipesh Sawant were arrested and sent to the NCB custody till September 9.

In its remand plea for Showik on Saturday, the NCB had hinted that Rhea would be summoned to join the probe as the agency hopes to "uproot the drugs citadel of Bollywood and Mumbai".

Though Rhea had earlier denied consuming drugs, she had reportedly admitted that Sushant used to take marijuana and despite her efforts, she could not control him.