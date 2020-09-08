Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Arrested by NCB in Various Charges of NDPS Act

Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in various charges of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after being grilled for three days. "Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed," an NCB official said.

Rhea has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea is being taken for a medical test and is likely to be produced before a magistrate through video-conferencing for remand in the evening.

She was questioned by the NCB for the third consecutive day on Tuesday in the drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, around 10:30 am in a car escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle.

Earlier, she was questioned by the NCB for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday. The agency said it was getting "her cooperation" in the drugs case probe linked to Sushant's case, who was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The agency said that it wanted to question the 28-year-old actress and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket.

After the questioning session on Monday, NCB Deputy Director General (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters that the agency was doing a "professionally thorough and systematic job" and it will inform the court about its "findings in detail" in this case.