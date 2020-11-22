News18 Logo

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Suman Wants Update from CBI

Shekhar Suman (L), Sushant Singh Rajput

Seasoned film and TV actor Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to demand an update from CBI and other investigative agencies in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Actor Shekhar Suman on Saturday questioned why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not yet come up with conclusive evidence regarding the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"It's been so long the CBI has not come up with any conclusive evidence or inference regarding Sushant Singh's case. Will the authorities plz care to update us. Silence for a while doesn't mean we have given up or forgotten about it," Shekhar tweeted from his unverified account.

A few days ago, Shekhar tweeted demanding apology from every person who had accused him of banking on the death of Sushant to pursue politics in Bihar.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. Soon after his death, Shekhar started a social media campaign demanding justice for the late actor.


