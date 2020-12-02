Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty Granted Bail After 3 Months in Prison

In the latest development in the ongoing drugs probe in Mumbai, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, 24, has been granted bail by a special NDPS Court on Wednesday. Showik was lodged in prison on September 4 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs angle to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his Bandra home on June 14. Showik is being represented in the court by lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

News agency ANI shared the news of Showik being granted bail via its Twitter handle. "Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau," read the tweet.

Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Showik's elder sister and actress Rhea, who was arrested in the same case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7. Showik was kept in Taloja Central Jail in Raigad. In his earlier bail pleas, it was pointed out how Showik had been falsely implicated in the case and that no drugs were seized from him during the investigations.

Since September, the NCB has arrested over two dozen persons in the ongoing drugs probe, including film industry-related persons, drug financiers, suppliers or peddlers, including some foreigners.

As the NCB claims to have unearthed a close link between the drugs mafia and the glamour industry, it has questioned several prominent film personalities amid speculation that several big names may be on its dreaded 'hit-list'.

Among those probed so far include actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, model-cum-actor Arjun Rampal, and filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala, whose wife Shabana was arrested but got bail after some quantities of 'commercial quantity' drugs were found at her residence. The latest celebrity to be arrested was Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

(With IANS inputs)