Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani Sent to 5-day NCB Custody

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today arrested late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Sidharth Pithani from Hyderabad. The arrest by the federal agency comes almost two weeks ahead of the actor’s first death anniversary. He was found dead on June 14, 2020.

According to highly placed officials from the agency he was arrested on May 26, 2021 and was brought on transit remand to Mumbai. After his medicals, he was presented before the Killa Court in Mumbai for his further custody. He has been sent to 5 days NCB custody till June 2, 2021.

The arrest comes almost two and half months after it filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 33 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood-drugs mafia probe case linked to Sushant’s death.

On March 5, the NCB charge sheet was filed before a Mumbai Special NDPS Court, following two cases registered by the drug law enforcement agency after an intimation from the Enforcement Directorate which was probing the financial angles in Sushant’s death.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here