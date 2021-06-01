Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani's NCB Custody Extended Till June 4

A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended by three days the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody of Siddharth Pithani, housemate and friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested in connection with a drug case linked to the Bollywood actor’s death last year. The NCB on Sunday questioned two former domestic workers of Sushant Singh Rajput in the case. The anti-drugs agency had issued summons against the duo, identified as Neeraj and Keshav, for questioning. The duo came on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad on May 28. Pithani was produced before a court in Mumbai on Friday and remanded in NCB custody till June 1.

“We located the duo (Neeraj and Keshav) and brought them to the office for questioning. They are still at the office," the official told PTI.

Pithani was Rajput’s friend and was also staying with the late actor at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai. According to his statement to Mumbai Police, Pithani was among the first to see the actor’s hanging body when Rajput (34) allegedly committed suicide on June 14, 2020.

The NCB began a separate probe when some WhatsApp chats of the late actor indicated drug use.

Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and the actor’s staff members Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were arrested in the drug case last year and later got bail.

