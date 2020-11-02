Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Summons Issued to Team Members of Deepika Padukone's Manager by NCB

Just a day ahead of Karishma Prakash's anticipatory bail plea is expected to come up for hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to her team members from KWAN. Prakash is the manager of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone. KWAN looks after the celebrity deals of Deepika. The duo have been questioned once, face to face by the NCB.

According to sources from the NCB, Karishma Prakash is not traceable and has applied for anticipatory bail. "The bail plea is expected to come up for hearing tomorrow likely in the NDPS court. We will definitely oppose the bail since Prakash has not been cooperating in the probe" says a senior officer from the NCB to CNN-NEWS18.

4 days ago, the NCB had raided the residence of Karishma but she was not present. In an interesting twist, used vials of cannabis oil as well as some drugs in small quantity were found. Post the seizure, summons were issued to her to be present for questioning before the NCB but she didn't turn up.

NCB sources also denied having issued any summons to her family members. Based upon new findings and evidence, the NCB wanted to question her. But since even her phone number has been switched off, her team members have been called in for questioning. The NCB is trying to find her whereabouts as well as the alleged drug culture at KWAN - the celebrity management company.