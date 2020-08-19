Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Truth Will Finally Shine, Says Kriti Sanon As SC Orders CBI Probe

Kriti Sanon has welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict to direct a Central Bureau Investigation into the death of her former co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered for a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance.

Reacting to the news, Kriti tweeted, "The last 2 months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now! #CBIForSSR."

A few days ago, Kriti Sanon had taken to Instagram stories and penned down a note stating that she hoped that CBI took over the case so that it gets investigated "without any political agendas."

"I pray that the Truth comes out SOON..,, His family, his friends, fans, and all loved ones deserve this closure," she wrote.

"I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it''s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! ,, #CBIForSER #SushantSinghRajput," she added.