Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Two 'Drug Peddlers' Held by NCB Seek Bail

Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on Saturday filed a bail application in a Mumbai court. The duo- Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar-arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), are currently in its custody.

Challenging their NCB remand, their lawyer TarrakSayyed applied for bail. The NCB had earlier told the court that the two accused in their statements have named several persons and their custody was essential to unearth the main player in the drug syndicate.

Kaizan Ibrahim has been granted bail by Mumbai's Esplanade (Killa) Court. He was sent to 14-days custody earlier today. He was being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) since Saturday.

Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty is the main accused in the death case of the 34-year-old actor that is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), the NCB and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The NCB has also arrested Rhea's brother Showik and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. Showik's role and his purported links with the other arrested accused are under the NCB scanner.

Showik and Samuel have been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9 by 64th Metropolitan Magistrate NN Joshi. The NCB was seeking 7-days custody of the two but was given only 4-days custody by the Mumbai's Esplanade (Killa) Court on Saturday. The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act late Friday night. The two were brought to Esplanade (Killa) Court on Saturday by the NCB officials to seek their custody for further interrogation. Meanwhile, the NCB official has confirmed that a summon will be sent to Rhea Chakraborty soon.

