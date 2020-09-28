Sushant Singh Rajput Case was Being Probed by Mumbai Police Professionally, Says Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has commented on the status of the Sudhant Singh Rajput death case, which is being currently investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The actor, aged 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Initially, the case was being probed by the Mumbai Police to ascertain the cause of Sushant's death. But later the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court of India.

Now, Anil has commented on the progress of the case, saying, "#SushantSinghRajput case was being probed by Mumbai Police professionally but it was suddenly handed over to CBI. We too are eagerly waiting to see their finding. People ask did he die by suicide or was he murdered. We're awaiting the probe's result."

Anil and the Maharashtra government were not in favour of a CBI probe in Sushant's case initially and kept arguing that the Mumbai Police was doing their job in investigating the real cause of actor's death. Currently, apart from CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also jointly probing the case for alleged drugs and money laundering angles.

In the latest update, the NCB, which is unearthing a Bollywood-drugs nexus, has arrested 18 people so far in Mumbai and Goa. Meanwhile, CBI officials will hold a meeting with AIIMS medical board to arrive on conclusive report on whether Sushant died by suicide or there's a homicide angle to the case as well, as suspected and reported in the media.