Sushant Singh Rajput Changed the Divide Between TV and Film Actors, Says Aly Goni

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise left the country grieving and people have not yet come to terms with it, says actor Aly Goni. Aly, who has starred in many TV programs as well as reality shows, said that Sushant had bridged the gap between TV and film actors.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Aly said, “Sushant was at the peak of his TV career when he started doing movies. Even when he made it big in films, he did a small role in PK. He was close friends with my cousin and would visit our house often, play cricket and party with us. He was humble and ever ready to help. I would always tell him how he has shown us the way, gave hope to many of us working in TV. There has been this divide between TV and film actors.Kahin na kahin unhone woh change kiya hai, aur Bollywood mein nepotism ko maarke gaye hai (He changed that, and ended nepotism in Bollywood).”

Aly said that Sushant's demise broke most people and they are yet to come in terms with it. The way Sushant has inspired actors, a very few people can do that, he added.

On the work front, Aly was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in india, where the contestants of previous seasons competed against each other. The show was shot during the coronavirus lockdown and Nia Sharma was the winner.