Sushant Singh Rajput Charged Rs 8 Crore Per Film, Producers Were Willing To Pay More, Reveals Friend

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has devastated the nation and the close ones of the actor seem to find it difficult to cope with his loss. The actor died by suicide in his Bandra residence on June 14.

There were reports that Sushant was going through financial crisis because of which he was chronically depressed. However, one of Sushant's close friends has dismissed the reports.

On condition of anonymity, the friend told Pinkvilla, "Sushant wasn't going through a financial trouble as is being discussed. He had a few films lined up and a few more in discussion. From what I know, his dates were all booked till mid-next year. If he signed the other two films, he would have had five projects by 2022. He was also charging to the tune of Rs 8 crore per project."

Not just that, one of the producers had even willingly wanted to pay him more than his original remuneration. "There were two producers who were planning to meet him later this month. Since he wasn't in touch with them, they had spoken to one of his close buddies and even shared how they would love to pay him to the tune of Rs 11 crore for their film, a riveting drama."

Sushant was set to begin shooting for Rumi Jaffrey's romcom, also starring his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Jafry told indianexpress.com, “We were supposed to start shooting for our unnamed romantic comedy in May, but because of the lockdown, we had to keep the movie on hold. We were sure to get working as soon as the industry would start operating normally again. For the film, Sushant and I met very often in the last one year. He would come home and spend time with my family. I would visit him too. He had become like family to me”

