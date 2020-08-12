Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Lawyer Vikas Singh Calls Siddharth Pithani 'Intelligent Criminal'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh has attacked the late actor's roommate Siddharth Pithani for helping Rhea Chakraborty. Singh has called Siddharth an "extremely dubious" person.

ANI has quoted Singh saying, “Siddharth Pithani is extremely dubious. He is a very intelligent criminal. Until FIR was registered by family he was talking to them regularly & trying to help them. The moment FIR was registered, he started helping Rhea."

He added, “The way he has behaved after registration of FIR, the way he is writing email to Rhea when she's a named accused. Helping a named accused in this manner shows complicity between Rhea and him. It is only upon custodial interrogation that the real truth will come out.”

Rhea Chakraborty was named as the prime accused in the FIR filed on July 28 by Sushant's father KK Singh. In the CBI FIR too, Rhea, her brother Showik, parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, along with mutuals Shruti Modi and Samuel Miranda have been named.

Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and cheating. She and her kin have also been investigated by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.