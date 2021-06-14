Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Here's How Co-stars Remembered Him in the Past

It was June 14 last year when Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode. On his first death anniversary, here’s a look at what his co-stars have said about him in the past year.

Ankita Lokhande

Earlier this month, Ankita Lokhande celebrated 12 years of Pavitra Rishta and fans. She held an interactive session on social media and remembered the late actor. Speaking about Sushant, she said that Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete without him. She further revealed that the actor has always taught her acting as he was her senior. “He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him," she added.

Shraddha Kapoor

Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore was Sushant and Shraddha’s first film together. Last year, she remembered her co-star with a few throwback pics from sets and promotions of the movie and called him “the rare kind”.

Kriti Sanon

Celebrating four years of her film Raabta, Kriti took to Instagram and shared a video of the making of the movie and recalled the late actor saying that she believes in connection and that we are meant to meet the people we do. “Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.”

Bhumi Pedenekar

Bhumi Pedenekar remembered Sushant on the second release anniversary of their film Sonchiriya. Calling him a “rare mind”, the actress said, “Sushant became a friend and someone I admired very fast. He was a true blue gem of a person and an actor with a restless mind. We really had the best time on set. His rare mind with brilliant ideas kept me very intrigued through our Sonchiriya experience." She further added, “I got to meet and work with a creative mind like Sushant Singh Rajput due to the film. I had the best time exchanging notes with him”.

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar who has shared the screen with Sushant in Chhichhore recalled their time on set. He said that Sushant was an approachable person had an ‘aura’ about him that was unusual among Bollywood actors.

He also added that he was an extremely warm, fun-loving, and an easy-to-talk-to kind of person. But he would also drift away sometimes into his own world. Sushant loved having conversations. “I still remember he wanted to visit Antarctica after shooting the film. He was curious about life and exploring it through all its avenues. He was a gem of a guy.”

Prateik also shared this BTS video featuring Sushant to celebrate one-year anniversary of Chhichhore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here