Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Remembering Actor's Most Memorable Movies

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT DEATH ANNIVERSARY: The death of Sushant Singh Rajput was a dark day for Indian Cinema. The Chhichhore star was found dead inside his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020, leaving behind a collection of films his well-wishers can cherish forever. Sushant started his career in showbiz as a dancer and later joined a theatre group by Nadira Babbar.

After making his name in the television industry, courtesy his performance in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta, Sushant switched to films and in a span of seven years, gave us critically-acclaimed movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released in 2016. The biographical sports drama film was based on the former Test, ODI and T20I caption of India’s cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film also starred Disha Patani. Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Kedarnath

Featuring Sara Ali Khan along with Singh, Kedarnath was a romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods that devastated the region, the film also shed light on inter-faith love and marriage between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin woman (played by Sara Ali Khan) and a Muslim man (Sushant Singh Rajput) working in the same vicinity.

Chhichhore

Made on a budget of ₹ 50 crores, the film Chhichhore made an est. collection of ₹215 crores worldwide, emerging as a blockbuster. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film even won the National Award for Best Hindi Film in 2019. The movie starred an ensemble cast of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin among others.

Kai Po Che!

Kai Po Che! marked Rajput’s debut in Bollywood in 2013. Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, it featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh as the leads. The actors received praises for their performances in the film, which went on to become a commercial success.

Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara was Sushant’s last Bollywood film which streamed on Disney + Hotstar. Also starring Sanjana Sanghi, the movie was directed by Mukesh Chhabra. An adaption of Jonh Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars, the 2014 film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but received critical acclaim when released after the actor’s death in July in 2020.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.