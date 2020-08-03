Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Hansal Mehta Slams Rhea Chakraborty's Trial by Media

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, which is under investigation, filmmaker Hansal Mehta in his recent tweets slammed actress Rhea Chakraborty's "trial by media". He said that there are experts who are examining the case and it is their job to ensure justice.

“God forbid if the girl being accused and being subjected to a trial by media does harm to herself. Will Arnab, all the politicians and all those invited on these media witch-hunts be held accountable? Let her guilt/innocence be proved in a court of law for heaven’s sake," Mehta tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "Last evening I met people with no remote connection to the film industry making sweeping statements and playing judge. Result of an exploitative and conscienceless media that conducts its own banana court for its own vested interests. At whose cost?”

"Suddenly people have become experts on mental health, black magic, legality and ethics. There are experts whose job it is to ensure healing, fairness and justice. Members of the media, friends are NOT experts or even remotely competent to examine the case,” tweeted the filmmaker.

After his tweets, the filmmaker was subjected to severe trolling. Following which, he temporarily protected his Twitter account and only approved followers can see his tweets.

Last week, Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh lodged a complaint in Patna against Rajput's actor friend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide.

Singh accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

The Patna case was registered under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).