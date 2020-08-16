Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Lawyer Says Actor's Post Mortem Does Not Have Time Of Death

Sushant's Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh recently said that the post-mortem report he has, doesn't mention the late actor's time of death. He said it was crucial in finding the truth behind the actor's death.

Talking to ANI, he said, “The post-mortem report that I have seen does not mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether Sushant was hung after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death. Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital will have to answer these questions. CBI enquiry is needed in this matter to know the truth.”

He also claimed that politicians are hindering the investigation of Mumbai Police. “I think Mumbai Police is a professional force. But, it can only perform professionally when ministers allow it to do so. In high-profile cases like this one, politicians interfered and became a hindrance for police to their duty professionally.”

On July 28, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had filed a separate FIR naming actress Rhea Chakraborty as the prime accused in abetment to suicide in Patna. This lead to conflict between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police. However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case.

Rhea had also filed an affidavit asking for the investigation to take place in Mumbai instead of Bihar as the incident took place in Bandra. The judgement in this matter is awaited. However, Rhea has also said she has no problem with a CBI enquiry.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).