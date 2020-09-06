MOVIES

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Actor's House Help Dipesh Sawant an Active Member of Drug Syndicate, Says NCB

News18.com | September 6, 2020, 6:07 PM IST
Event Highlights

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Sunday morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. The agency has said that it wants to question Rhea, 28, the main accused in the death case, to take the probe forward in the case.

The agency also added that it wants to confront Rhea with her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly being procured by these people. Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself.
Sep 6, 2020 6:07 pm (IST)
Rhea Chakraborty is Ready for Arrest, Says Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the actress is ready for an arrest as she has already been subjected to a 'witch hunt' by people and media.

Sep 6, 2020 5:48 pm (IST)

As Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh was questioned by the CBI about the actor's death case, Shweta Singh Kirti supported her on social media. Meetu was present with Sushant a day before he allegedly died by suicide in June 14.

Sep 6, 2020 5:06 pm (IST)

Supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput organised a car rally in California, USA in a campaign seeking justice for the late actor. Shweta Singh Kirti shared the video on social media. 

Sep 6, 2020 4:38 pm (IST)

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has said in a statement that Sushant Singh Rajput's house staffer Dipesh Sawant is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers. 

Sep 6, 2020 4:20 pm (IST)
Bollywood Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty Being Mobbed at NCB Office

Shibani Dandekar and Hansal Mehta were among Bollywood celebrities who condemned media for mobbing actress Rhea Chakraborty as she was summoned by the NCB in Mumbai.

Sep 6, 2020 3:37 pm (IST)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Turns 1: Co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma Remember Late Actor

The Sushant Singh Rajput superhit Chhichhore was released a year ago on this day and, marking the occasion, his co-stars in the film, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, have paid tribute to the late…

Sep 6, 2020 3:29 pm (IST)

NCB has raided an eatery run by drug peddler Zaid Vilatra in Bandra, Mumbai for suspected selling of drugs. Zaid has already been arrested in the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sep 6, 2020 2:48 pm (IST)

Dipesh Sawant, Sushant Singh Rajput's house staffer, has told Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that the late actor was consuming marijuana and hash. Dipesh said that he never brought marijuana for him but others did. Rhea Chakraborty had also talked about Sushant's marijuana addiction in her interviews earlier. 

Sep 6, 2020 2:25 pm (IST)

At DRDO Guest House in Kalini, Santacruz, CBI questioning is underway with Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh. It is reported that Sushant's 'friend' and film producer Sandip Ssingh will also be arriving there and join invetigation soon.

Sep 6, 2020 1:54 pm (IST)

Here are some visuals from when Rhea Chakraborty arrived for questioning with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Many have pointed out that media is hounding the other accused in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea and her family. The actress herself has sought protection from Mumbai Police.

Sep 6, 2020 1:48 pm (IST)

Dipesh Sawant's lawyer has contested before the court that he was kept in police custody for more than 24 hours without producing him before the district magistrate. Court has sought a reply from NCB in the matter.

Sep 6, 2020 1:45 pm (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared photographs of young students whose NASA education was funded by the late actor. Sushant wanted to be an astronaut one day and supported other people's dreams of exploring the mysteries of outer space.

Sep 6, 2020 1:22 pm (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty is said to be questioned on following lines by the NCB: 

-- Who attended Sushant Singh Rajput's parties and what kinds of drugs were consumed at these casual gatherings?

-- Who all consumed said drugs?

-- Did Rhea consume drugs?

-- Was Rhea procuring drugs for Sushant?

Sep 6, 2020 1:19 pm (IST)

After being arrested by the NCB in drugs case in Sushant Singh Rajput death, Dipesh Sawant has been taken in custody till September 9 by court order. Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda are already placed in NCB custody till September 9. Dipesh also joined NCB investigation with Rhea, Showik and Samuel on Sunday.  

Sep 6, 2020 1:16 pm (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by NCB on her leaked chats with Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty and hotelier Gaurav Arya, which hinted at a drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. 

Sep 6, 2020 12:48 pm (IST)

Reportedly, a team of NCB officers had come to pick Rhea Chakraborty up for questioning but she declined the lift and decide to go separately for investigation. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant have been taken in NCB custody already.

Sep 6, 2020 12:39 pm (IST)

Sunday marks the one year anniversary of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's blockbuster film Chhichhore. He plays the character of Anni in the drama film, an aging father who narrates the story of his college days to inspire his young son to fight for his life after a failed suicide attempt.

Sep 6, 2020 12:30 pm (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty's formal questioning has begun with NCB officials. She will be quizzed about her leaked chats 'drugs chat', leading to her relationship with hotelier Gaurav Arya and confrontation with Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's staffers Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. 

Sep 6, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty has reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Sunday for questioning. She was summoned this morning to join the investigation in drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sep 6, 2020 11:52 am (IST)
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Drug Peddler Kaizen Ebrahim Gets Bail

Kaizen Ebrahim, one of the accused drug peddlers in the ongoing probe into the narcotics angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was granted bail by a Mumbai Magistrate court.

Sep 6, 2020 11:35 am (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as it's a witch hunt. If loving someone is a crime she will face consequences of her love. Being innocent she has not approached any court for anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police, CBI, ED and NCB: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's lawyer.

Sep 6, 2020 11:22 am (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty left her home to appear before the NCB officials on Sunday. She has been summoned by the agency in connection with drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case for the first time. Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have been taken in NCB custody already. 

Sep 6, 2020 11:19 am (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the first time in the case. Her brother Showik Chakraborty has been placed in NCB custody for his role in drugs peddling. Both Rhea and Showik have been questioned by the ED and CBI in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.  

Sep 6, 2020 11:16 am (IST)

Reportedly, NCB officials quizzed Sushant Singh Rajput's staff members Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant about parties taking place at the late actor's house and his farmhouse in Pawna, who all attended these gatherings and what drugs were consumed.

Sep 6, 2020 11:12 am (IST)

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the NCB in relation to the drugs case in Sushant Singh Rajut death case. She will leave her residence for questioning shortly.

Sep 6, 2020 10:53 am (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput's US based sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged fans to plant 1000 trees in his memory. She said the initiative was his dream which could not be completed due to his untimely death on June 14. 

Sep 6, 2020 10:48 am (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh, who reached at the late actor's residence on June 14 after he died, was present with CBI officials and a medical team at the late actor's Bandra home on Saturday and the crime scene was recreated  in her presence. Sushant's flatmates Siddharth Pithani, Keshav Bachne and Neeraj Singh were also present with the team of officers. Meetu later recorded her statement with the CBI. 

Sep 6, 2020 10:43 am (IST)

A medical team reached Sushant Singh Rajput's residence on Saturday with the late actor's sister Meetu Singh and CBI officials. The actor was found dead on June 14 here. Scene recreation was done and AIIMS report in the matter is expected in the next 14 days.

Sep 6, 2020 10:37 am (IST)

NCB has revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's house staff Dipesh Sawant was giving evasive answers to the agency officers and trying to pass on the blame to others in connection with the drugs angle in actor's death. The contradictory nature of statements led to his arrest by the NCB.

Sep 6, 2020 10:34 am (IST)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's live in partner and actress Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in connection with the drug case. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty has already been placed in NCB custody along with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant. Rhea is likely to appear before NCB later in the day.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Actor's House Help Dipesh Sawant an Active Member of Drug Syndicate, Says NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput

She had, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana. The NCB, over the last two days, has arrested her younger brother Showik (24), Sushant's house manager Samuel (33) and Dipesh, a member of the actor's personal staff, in this case.

It is claimed that Samuel told NCB investigators that he used to procure bud or curated marijuana for the late actor's household. Dipesh was arrested on Saturday and he is expected to be produced by the agency before a local court on Sunday for seeking his custody.

A total of 8 people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to this probe while two were arrested by it when probe was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. When the probe in the case began, the agency had arrested two men, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora, for alleged drug peddling and officials have claimed that through them they reached Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar who are allegedly linked to this drugs case as they were in touch with Miranda.

Various angles surrounding the death of Sushant are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The NCB initiated a drug angle probe in this case after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea. Sushant was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on June 14.

