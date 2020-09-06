Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Actor's House Help Dipesh Sawant an Active Member of Drug Syndicate, Says NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput



She had, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana. The NCB, over the last two days, has arrested her younger brother Showik (24), Sushant's house manager Samuel (33) and Dipesh, a member of the actor's personal staff, in this case.



It is claimed that Samuel told NCB investigators that he used to procure bud or curated marijuana for the late actor's household. Dipesh was arrested on Saturday and he is expected to be produced by the agency before a local court on Sunday for seeking his custody.



A total of 8 people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to this probe while two were arrested by it when probe was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. When the probe in the case began, the agency had arrested two men, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora, for alleged drug peddling and officials have claimed that through them they reached Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar who are allegedly linked to this drugs case as they were in touch with Miranda.



Various angles surrounding the death of Sushant are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The NCB initiated a drug angle probe in this case after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea. Sushant was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on June 14.